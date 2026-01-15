Palestine Action activists end prison hunger strike after 73 days

Three Palestine Action activists have ended their prison hunger strike after 73 days, claiming the UK government has met one of their key demands.

Kamran Ahmed, Heba Muraisi and Lewie Chiaramello began “re-feeding” on Wednesday, campaign group Prisoners for Palestine said.

Last week, Ms Muraisi's next of kin Francesca Nadin said the hunger striker had been having difficulty breathing and in thinking clearly. Mr Ahmed, who is being held on remand at Pentonville prison in London, had been taken to hospital six times since he began his hunger strike.

The decision to end the protest came after the British government decided not to award Israeli arms company subsidiary Elbit Systems UK a £2bn contract to train 60,000 British troops each year.

Prisoners for Palestine said this was “a key demand of the hunger strikers”. It claimed this marked a shift by government officials as in Elbit had won previously more than 10 public contracts.

The hunger strikers are on remand for alleged break-ins or criminal damage on behalf of Palestine Action before the group was banned under terrorism legislation. They deny the charges.

Prisoners for Palestine said national leaders of prison health care met representatives of the hunger strikers on Friday to discuss conditions and treatment recommendations.

Supporters of the Palestine Action hunger strikers protest outside Pentonville prison in London. Getty Images

On its website, the group said Umar Khalid is now the last remaining hunger striker. He was on hunger strike for 12 days in December and is on the sixth day of a renewed protest.

Prisoners for Palestine said: “While these prisoners end their hunger strike, the resistance has just begun.

“Banning a group and imprisoning our comrades has backfired on the British state, direct action is alive and the people will drive Elbit out of Britain for good.”

Mr Chiaramello added: “It is definitely a time for celebration. A time to rejoice and to embrace our joy as revolution and as liberation.

“We do this because of Palestine, because we’ve been inspired, because we’ve been empowered to take action and to try to realise our dreams for a free Palestine, for an emancipated world.”

Other hunger strikers Teuta Hoxha, Jon Cink, Qesser Zuhrah and Amu Gib − who had paused their protests − “have now all begun re-feeding in accordance with health guidelines”, said Prisoners for Palestine.

Since the protest began on November 2, several of those involved have been taken to hospital.

The Ministry of Justice has been approached for comment.