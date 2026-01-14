Keir Starmer poised to accept post on Gaza board of peace

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is poised to accept a post on the Gaza’s “board of peace” that will oversee the territory’s postwar governance and reconstruction.

In a move that will affect Britain’s foreign policy in the Middle East, it is understood the role has been offered by US President Donald Trump as part of the UN-mandated 20-point peace plan.

Should he accept as expected, Mr Starmer would join a board of 15 Arab and international leaders who will direct the initiative to temporarily administer Gaza, disarm Hamas and start the reconstruction process.

A UK government source told The National on Wednesday the move would be announced by No 10 Downing Street imminently but also questioned next steps in Gaza.

Destruction in the central Gaza Strip after severe Israeli bombardment. AFP

“It’s a good thing that Trump is engaging with Gaza again and clearly with us being on the board of peace is one thing, but what about other things set out in the peace plan?" he said. "Are we going to get the Palestine executive? It’s the broader picture we need to think about rather than the big, flashy headline.”

Chaired by Mr Trump, the board is set to comprise leaders from the Gulf, North Africa and Europe. Its first meeting is expected to be held at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, next week, at which forming a technocratic government, attracting investment and Hamas will be high on the agenda.

“Essentially, it’s the most important leaders of the most important nations,” Mr Trump has said. Mr Starmer’s imminent appointment would confirm the strong relationship he has built with the US President, despite having opposing political views.

While the pair disagreed over Britain’s recognition of a Palestine state last September and Mr Starmer made clear his displeasure over White House designs on Greenland, he has still managed to exert some influence on the President, who agreed to security guarantees for Ukraine after conversations with the UK Prime Minister.

President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer do not always see eye to eye politically. Reuters

Brushing off criticism of ignoring domestic issues, Mr Starmer told MPs this week that in the current global climate “isolationism” was not an option: “In a world this volatile you have to be on the pitch, you have to be in the room,” he said.

Former Middle East envoy and ex-British prime minister Tony Blair, who was initially touted for a place on the leaders’ board but it is understood objections were raised by Arab countries to his inclusion, given his role in the 2003 Iraq War. Mr Blair will instead form part of the separate “executive board”, joining Jared Kushner, Mr Trump’s son-in-law, and Steve Witkoff, Washington's Middle East envoy.

However, the executive board is likely to be the key decision-making team that will help form a technocratic government for Palestinians, oversee the disarmament of Hamas and help bring about the International Stabilisation Force for Gaza.

Tony Blair will serve on a separate, so-called executive board, as part of the decision-making process for Gaza’s future. AFP

A UK government insider told The National that while no invitation had been received, “we are engaging closely with US partners to support the implementation of the 20-point peace plan, including the establishment of the board of peace”. The source added that “conversations about the exact make-up of the board are ongoing”.

While there appears to be new momentum to phase two of the peace plan, reports indicate violent clashes and ceasefire violations in Gaza, with aid deliveries intermittent and tension still high.

UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said the ceasefire was “still fragile and there’s still a huge amount of work to do, including humanitarian surge and support, and the decommissioning of weapons from Hamas”.