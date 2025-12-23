Greta Thunberg arrested at UK protest supporting Palestine Action hunger strikers

Climate activist Greta Thunberg has been arrested in central London at a demonstration in support of Palestine Action protesters on hunger strike in prison.
In a video shared by Prisoners for Palestine, Ms Thunberg, 22, can be seen holding a sign reading “I support the Palestine Action prisoners. I oppose genocide” at a demonstration by the protest group outside the central London offices of Aspen Insurance.
The group claim they targeted the company on Tuesday morning because it provides services to Israeli-linked defence firm Elbit Systems.
Two activists sprayed red paint over the front of the building before police arrived and made arrests.
A City of London Police spokesperson said: “At around 7am this morning hammers and red paint were used to damage a building on Fenchurch Street.
“A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. They glued themselves nearby and specialist officers are working to release them, and bring them into police custody.
“A little while later, a 22-year-old woman also attended the scene. She has been arrested for displaying an item (in this case a placard) in support of a proscribed organisation (in this case Palestine Action) contrary to Section 13 of the Terrorism Act 2000.”
The hunger strikers are demanding immediate bail, an end to the UK's hosting of weapons factories supplying arms to Israel and an end to what they say is the mistreatment of prisoners in custody.
They also demand the removal of the proscription of Palestine Action as a terrorist organisation.
Defence review at a glance
• Increase defence spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027 but given “turbulent times it may be necessary to go faster”
• Prioritise a shift towards working with AI and autonomous systems
• Invest in the resilience of military space systems.
• Number of active reserves should be increased by 20%
• More F-35 fighter jets required in the next decade
• New “hybrid Navy” with AUKUS submarines and autonomous vessels
Why are asylum seekers being housed in hotels?
The number of asylum applications in the UK has reached a new record high, driven by those illegally entering the country in small boats crossing the English Channel.
A total of 111,084 people applied for asylum in the UK in the year to June 2025, the highest number for any 12-month period since current records began in 2001.
Asylum seekers and their families can be housed in temporary accommodation while their claim is assessed.
The Home Office provides the accommodation, meaning asylum seekers cannot choose where they live.
When there is not enough housing, the Home Office can move people to hotels or large sites like former military bases.
Key findings of Jenkins report
- Founder of the Muslim Brotherhood, Hassan al Banna, "accepted the political utility of violence"
- Views of key Muslim Brotherhood ideologue, Sayyid Qutb, have “consistently been understood” as permitting “the use of extreme violence in the pursuit of the perfect Islamic society” and “never been institutionally disowned” by the movement.
- Muslim Brotherhood at all levels has repeatedly defended Hamas attacks against Israel, including the use of suicide bombers and the killing of civilians.
- Laying out the report in the House of Commons, David Cameron told MPs: "The main findings of the review support the conclusion that membership of, association with, or influence by the Muslim Brotherhood should be considered as a possible indicator of extremism."
