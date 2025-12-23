Climate activist Greta Thunberg being detained by City of London Police officers during a protest in support of the Palestine Action protesters on hunger strike in prison.
News

UK

Greta Thunberg arrested at UK protest supporting Palestine Action hunger strikers

Swedish activist detained in central London

Tariq Tahir
Tariq Tahir

December 23, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Climate activist Greta Thunberg has been arrested in central London at a demonstration in support of Palestine Action protesters on hunger strike in prison.

In a video shared by Prisoners for Palestine, Ms Thunberg, 22, can be seen holding a sign reading “I support the Palestine Action prisoners. I oppose genocide” at a demonstration by the protest group outside the central London offices of Aspen Insurance.

The group claim they targeted the company on Tuesday morning because it provides services to Israeli-linked defence firm Elbit Systems.

Two activists sprayed red paint over the front of the building before police arrived and made arrests.

A City of London Police spokesperson said: “At around 7am this morning hammers and red paint were used to damage a building on Fenchurch Street.

“A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. They glued themselves nearby and specialist officers are working to release them, and bring them into police custody.

“A little while later, a 22-year-old woman also attended the scene. She has been arrested for displaying an item (in this case a placard) in support of a proscribed organisation (in this case Palestine Action) contrary to Section 13 of the Terrorism Act 2000.”

The hunger strikers are demanding immediate bail, an end to the UK's hosting of weapons factories supplying arms to Israel and an end to what they say is the mistreatment of prisoners in custody.

They also demand the removal of the proscription of Palestine Action as a terrorist organisation.

Updated: December 23, 2025, 12:11 PM
