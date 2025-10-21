Hayat Tahrir Al Sham, pictured holding a military parade in Damascus, has had its designation as a terrorist group removed by the UK. Reuters
UK removes Hayat Tahrir Al Sham from terror list

Decision aimed at enabling closer engagement with post-Assad Syrian government

Damien McElroy
Damien McElroy
London

October 21, 2025

The British government has removed Hayat Tahrir Al Sham (HTS) from the country's terrorism list.

A statement on Tuesday said dropping HTS from the list of proscribed terrorist organisations would mean closer engagement with the new Syrian government and support UK foreign policy priorities.

Changing the sanctions on HTS caps UK efforts to respond to the significant developments in Syria since forces led by Ahmad Al Shara, now the President, toppled the Assad regime last December.

HTS was listed as an alias of proscribed organisation Al Qaeda in 2017.

David Lammy, the former UK foreign secretary, visited Damascus in July to renew the diplomatic relationship between Britain and Syria.

Officials said closer relations would boost UK counter-terrorism, counter illegal migration and assist in the destruction of chemical weapons used by the Assad regime.

The US removed HTS from its terrorism list in July.

Updated: October 21, 2025, 3:20 PM
