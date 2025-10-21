Syria's post-war reconstruction costs estimated at $216bn, says World Bank

Reconstruction costs in Syria are estimated at $216 billion after more than thirteen years of conflict devastated its economy and infrastructure, the World Bank has reported.
The estimated rebuilding costs are nearly 10 times Syria’s projected 2024 gross domestic product of $21.4 billion – according to the Syria Macro-Fiscal Assessment published this year – underscoring the stiff challenges ahead for the country, the Washington-based lender said.
The cost of repairing damage to buildings and infrastructure is an estimated $108 billion. The governorates of Aleppo, Rif Dimashq and Homs are the hardest-hit regions, with estimated damage costs of $31 billion, $22 billion and $11 billion, respectively.
However, the World Bank said the results of its latest assessment were subject to "significant uncertainty", as the security situation remains fluid.
"This volatility could substantially influence provincial reconstruction costs, including potentially increasing required expenditure in the event of further security or political developments," the lender said.
Jean-Christophe Carret, the bank's Middle East division director, said: “The challenges ahead are immense, but the World Bank stands ready to work alongside the Syrian people and the international community to support recovery and reconstruction.
“Collective commitment, co-ordinated action and a comprehensive, structured support programme are critical to helping Syria on its path to recovery and long-term development.”
The Syrian economy was devastated by the almost 14-year civil war, with severe damage to infrastructure and thousands fleeing the country to escape the conflict.
Syria’s GDP has cumulatively contracted by more than 50 per cent since 2010 and gross national income per capita fell to just $830 in 2024. This is well below the international threshold for low-income countries, the World Bank said in July.
The country's economy is forecast to grow by only 1 per cent this year after shrinking by 1.5 per cent in 2024 amid continued security challenges and liquidity constraints, the lender said.
Countries are stepping up efforts to support Syria financially as it focuses on rebuilding its ecomony.
Last month, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, in co-ordination with the UN Development Programme, announced $89 million in financial support for Syria.
This came after the two nations jointly paid off Syria’s $15.5 million debt to the World Bank in May to help the country receive critical reconstruction grants from the Washington-based lender.
In June, the World Bank allocated $146 million to Syria to help restore its electricity supply.
Yisr Barnieh, Syria’s Minister of Finance, said: “Now, more than ever, it is imperative for the international community to mobilise support and partnership to help Syria restore essential infrastructure, revitalise communities and lay the foundation for a more resilient future for its people."
Syria is hoping for sanctions relief while it seeks to attract investment. This year, US President Donald Trump said sanctions would be removed on the country, which is undergoing a transformation under President Ahmad Al Shara, who led a lightning rebel offensive last December that led to the downfall of his predecessor Bashar Al Assad.