Syria's post-war reconstruction costs estimated at $216bn, says World Bank

Reconstruction costs in Syria are estimated at $216 billion after more than thirteen years of conflict devastated its economy and infrastructure, the World Bank has reported.

The estimated rebuilding costs are nearly 10 times Syria’s projected 2024 gross domestic product of $21.4 billion – according to the Syria Macro-Fiscal Assessment published this year – underscoring the stiff challenges ahead for the country, the Washington-based lender said.

The cost of repairing damage to buildings and infrastructure is an estimated $108 billion. The governorates of Aleppo, Rif Dimashq and Homs are the hardest-hit regions, with estimated damage costs of $31 billion, $22 billion and $11 billion, respectively.

However, the World Bank said the results of its latest assessment were subject to "significant uncertainty", as the security situation remains fluid.

"This volatility could substantially influence provincial reconstruction costs, including potentially increasing required expenditure in the event of further security or political developments," the lender said.

Jean-Christophe Carret, the bank's Middle East division director, said: “The challenges ahead are immense, but the World Bank stands ready to work alongside the Syrian people and the international community to support recovery and reconstruction.

“Collective commitment, co-ordinated action and a comprehensive, structured support programme are critical to helping Syria on its path to recovery and long-term development.”

IMF chief says fund now has 'full-fledged engagement' with Syria 01:42

The Syrian economy was devastated by the almost 14-year civil war, with severe damage to infrastructure and thousands fleeing the country to escape the conflict.

Syria’s GDP has cumulatively contracted by more than 50 per cent since 2010 and gross national income per capita fell to just $830 in 2024. This is well below the international threshold for low-income countries, the World Bank said in July.

The country's economy is forecast to grow by only 1 per cent this year after shrinking by 1.5 per cent in 2024 amid continued security challenges and liquidity constraints, the lender said.

Countries are stepping up efforts to support Syria financially as it focuses on rebuilding its ecomony.

Last month, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, in co-ordination with the UN Development Programme, announced $89 million in financial support for Syria.

This came after the two nations jointly paid off Syria’s $15.5 million debt to the World Bank in May to help the country receive critical reconstruction grants from the Washington-based lender.

In June, the World Bank allocated $146 million to Syria to help restore its electricity supply.

Yisr Barnieh, Syria’s Minister of Finance, said: “Now, more than ever, it is imperative for the international community to mobilise support and partnership to help Syria restore essential infrastructure, revitalise communities and lay the foundation for a more resilient future for its people."

Syria is hoping for sanctions relief while it seeks to attract investment. This year, US President Donald Trump said sanctions would be removed on the country, which is undergoing a transformation under President Ahmad Al Shara, who led a lightning rebel offensive last December that led to the downfall of his predecessor Bashar Al Assad.

Tips to keep your car cool Place a sun reflector in your windshield when not driving

Park in shaded or covered areas

Add tint to windows

Wrap your car to change the exterior colour

Pick light interiors - choose colours such as beige and cream for seats and dashboard furniture

Avoid leather interiors as these absorb more heat

BMW M5 specs Engine: 4.4-litre twin-turbo V-8 petrol enging with additional electric motor Power: 727hp Torque: 1,000Nm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 10.6L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh650,000

What are the GCSE grade equivalents? Grade 9 = above an A*

Grade 8 = between grades A* and A

Grade 7 = grade A

Grade 6 = just above a grade B

Grade 5 = between grades B and C

Grade 4 = grade C

Grade 3 = between grades D and E

Grade 2 = between grades E and F

Grade 1 = between grades F and G

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere Director: Scott Cooper Starring: Jeremy Allen White, Odessa Young, Jeremy Strong Rating: 4/5

Results 5pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m; Winner: Faiza, Sandro Paiva (jockey), Ali Rashid Al Raihe (trainer). 5.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh90,000 1,400m; Winner: Greeley, Connor Beasley, Helal Al Alawi. 6pm: Emirates Fillies Classic Prestige (PA) Dh100,000 1,600m; Winner: Marzaga, Jim Crowley, Ana Mendez. 6.30pm: Emirates Colts Classic Prestige (PA) Dh100,000 1,600m; Winner: Jawaal, Jim Crowley, Majed Al Jahouri. 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,600m; Winner: AF Ashras, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel. 7.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 2,200m; Winner: Somoud, Richard Mullen, Ahmed Al Mehairbi.

The specs: 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman Price, base / as tested Dh222,500 / Dh296,870 Engine 2.0L, flat four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed PDK Power 300hp @ 6,500rpm Torque 380hp @ 1,950rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.9L / 100km

Labour dispute The insured employee may still file an ILOE claim even if a labour dispute is ongoing post termination, but the insurer may suspend or reject payment, until the courts resolve the dispute, especially if the reason for termination is contested. The outcome of the labour court proceedings can directly affect eligibility.

- Abdullah Ishnaneh, Partner, BSA Law