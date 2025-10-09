Hate crimes against Muslims in UK increase by a fifth

Hate crimes targeting Muslims have increased by a nearly fifth in England and Wales, with a spike during last summer’s riots after the murder of three children in Southport, the latest figures show.

Police-recorded hate crime has risen for the first time in three years, including increases in both racially and religiously motivated offences, according to UK Home Office data,

The department said there was a 19 per cent rise in religious hate crimes targeted at Muslims in the 12 months ending in March this year, the latest period for which figures are available.

It highlighted a “clear spike” in these offences in August 2024, which coincided with the Southport murders on July 29 and the subsequent rioting in several English towns and cities.

After three girls were killed at dance party in the town, misinformation spread online that the attacker was a Muslim who had arrived in the UK on a small boat.

Police hold back rioters in Southport following the murder of three children. Getty Images

A 300-strong mob attacked a mosque in Southport, forcing police to evacuate worshippers for their own safety. Mosques in other parts of the country including Middlesbrough and Sunderland were also targeted.

Public order offences were the most commonly recorded hate crimes targeted against Muslims and Jews, accounting for 50 per cent for both communities.

There were 106 religious hate crimes per 10,000 population targeted at Jewish people, the highest rate for any religious group. The next highest rate was for hate crimes targeted at Muslims, with 12 per 10,000 population.

An increase in anti-Muslim hate was recorded after the Unite the Kingdom rally in London. Getty Images

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said: “Today’s hate crime statistics show that too many people are living in fear because of who they are, what they believe, or where they come from.

“Jewish and Muslim communities continue to experience unacceptable levels of often violent hate crime, and I will not tolerate British people being targeted simply because of their religion, race, or identity.”

Ms Mahmood said police patrols at synagogues and mosques have been stepped up following the “abhorrent” attack against a synagogue Manchester last week.

Anti-Muslim hate monitoring organisation Tell Mama said it received a total of 913 reports between June and September this year, with references made to 17 mosques and Islamic institutions being targeted within that period.

The organisation said it received 157 reports of anti-Muslim hate in the seven days following Tommy Robinson’s Unite the Kingdom rally in central London in September, for which more than 100,000 people turned out.

Police officers work at the scene of a terror attack at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall, Greater Manchester, in which two people were killed. EPA Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria visit the scene. Police named the suspect, who officers shot dead, as British citizen Jihad Al-Shamie. AFP A woman places bunches of flowers and tribute messages outside the synagogue. PA Police at the entrance to a property in Prestwich linked to the investigation. PA Armed police stand outside the synagogue. AFP A bomb disposal robot works by a car with a broken windshield at the scene. Reuters Members of the Jewish community speak to a police officer. PA Soldiers work by a bomb disposal van. AFP Members of the community comfort each other. AFP Soldiers prepare a bomb disposal robot. AFP An armed officer at the scene. PA A member of the public is helped from the scene. AP A helicopter flies over the synagogue. AFP

Excluding the data normally provided by the Metropolitan Police, religious hate crimes targeted at Jewish people fell by 18 per cent from 2,093 to 1,715 in the latest figures.

But the Home Office cautioned that the Met had recorded 40 per cent of all religious hate crimes targeted at Jewish people in the past year.

Separate and more recent figures – recorded by community organisations rather than police – have showed continuing high levels of religious hate incidents.

The Community Security Trust, which monitors anti-Semitism in the UK, recorded 1,521 such incidents in the first half of 2025.

This is the second-highest total reported to the organisation in the first six months of any year, but was down by a quarter from the 2,019 incidents recorded between January and June 2024.

Reports to the trust of anti-Semitism reached a record high of 4,296 in 2023 – the year of the October 7 attack by Hamas and the start of the Israel-Gaza war.

ENGLAND WORLD CUP SQUAD Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Getting there

Flydubai flies direct from Dubai to Tbilisi from Dh1,025 return including taxes

Labour dispute The insured employee may still file an ILOE claim even if a labour dispute is ongoing post termination, but the insurer may suspend or reject payment, until the courts resolve the dispute, especially if the reason for termination is contested. The outcome of the labour court proceedings can directly affect eligibility.

- Abdullah Ishnaneh, Partner, BSA Law

The%C2%A0specs%20 %3Cp%3E%0D%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E6-cylinder%2C%204.8-litre%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E5-speed%20automatic%20and%20manual%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E280%20brake%20horsepower%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E451Nm%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Efrom%20Dh153%2C00%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Enow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Ferrari 12Cilindri specs Engine: naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 Power: 819hp Torque: 678Nm at 7,250rpm Price: From Dh1,700,000 Available: Now

Company%20profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Fasset%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2019%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Mohammad%20Raafi%20Hossain%2C%20Daniel%20Ahmed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInitial%20investment%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%242.45%20million%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2086%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Pre-series%20B%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Investcorp%2C%20Liberty%20City%20Ventures%2C%20Fatima%20Gobi%20Ventures%2C%20Primal%20Capital%2C%20Wealthwell%20Ventures%2C%20FHS%20Capital%2C%20VN2%20Capital%2C%20local%20family%20offices%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

WHY%20AAYAN%20IS%20'PERFECT%20EXAMPLE' %3Cp%3EDavid%20White%20might%20be%20new%20to%20the%20country%2C%20but%20he%20has%20clearly%20already%20built%20up%20an%20affinity%20with%20the%20place.%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3EAfter%20the%20UAE%20shocked%20Pakistan%20in%20the%20semi-final%20of%20the%20Under%2019%20Asia%20Cup%20last%20month%2C%20White%20was%20hugged%20on%20the%20field%20by%20Aayan%20Khan%2C%20the%20team%E2%80%99s%20captain.%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3EWhite%20suggests%20that%20was%20more%20a%20sign%20of%20Aayan%E2%80%99s%20amiability%20than%20anything%20else.%20But%20he%20believes%20the%20young%20all-rounder%2C%20who%20was%20part%20of%20the%20winning%20Gulf%20Giants%20team%20last%20year%2C%20is%20just%20the%20sort%20of%20player%20the%20country%20should%20be%20seeking%20to%20produce%20via%20the%20ILT20.%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%E2%80%9CHe%20is%20a%20delightful%20young%20man%2C%E2%80%9D%20White%20said.%20%E2%80%9CHe%20played%20in%20the%20competition%20last%20year%20at%2017%2C%20and%20look%20at%20his%20development%20from%20there%20till%20now%2C%20and%20where%20he%20is%20representing%20the%20UAE.%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%E2%80%9CHe%20was%20influential%20in%20the%20U19%20team%20which%20beat%20Pakistan.%20He%20is%20the%20perfect%20example%20of%20what%20we%20are%20all%20trying%20to%20achieve%20here.%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%E2%80%9CIt%20is%20about%20the%20development%20of%20players%20who%20are%20going%20to%20represent%20the%20UAE%20and%20go%20on%20to%20help%20make%20UAE%20a%20force%20in%20world%20cricket.%E2%80%9D%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

GAC GS8 Specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 248hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.1L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh149,900

In numbers: China in Dubai The number of Chinese people living in Dubai: An estimated 200,000 Number of Chinese people in International City: Almost 50,000 Daily visitors to Dragon Mart in 2018/19: 120,000 Daily visitors to Dragon Mart in 2010: 20,000 Percentage increase in visitors in eight years: 500 per cent

Volvo ES90 Specs Engine: Electric single motor (96kW), twin motor (106kW) and twin motor performance (106kW) Power: 333hp, 449hp, 680hp Torque: 480Nm, 670Nm, 870Nm On sale: Later in 2025 or early 2026, depending on region Price: Exact regional pricing TBA

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo Power: 398hp from 5,250rpm Torque: 580Nm at 1,900-4,800rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel economy, combined: 6.5L/100km On sale: December Price: From Dh330,000 (estimate)

La Mer lowdown La Mer beach is open from 10am until midnight, daily, and is located in Jumeirah 1, well after Kite Beach. Some restaurants, like Cupagahwa, are open from 8am for breakfast; most others start at noon. At the time of writing, we noticed that signs for Vicolo, an Italian eatery, and Kaftan, a Turkish restaurant, indicated that these two restaurants will be open soon, most likely this month. Parking is available, as well as a Dh100 all-day valet option or a Dh50 valet service if you’re just stopping by for a few hours.



Pathaan %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Siddharth%20Anand%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Shah%20Rukh%20Khan%2C%20Deepika%20Padukone%2C%20John%20Abraham%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Heather, the Totality

Matthew Weiner,

Canongate