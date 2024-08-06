UK riots: Muslims vow to protect UK mosques from far-right mobs

A police car burns as riot police officers are sent on to the streets of Hartlepool, County Durham. AP

A protester is held back in Nottingham during the Enough is Enough demonstration. AFP

A police officer kicks a flare thrown by protesters outside the Liver Building in Liverpool. AFP

A protester wearing a St George's flag stands in front of a line of police officers in Bristol. AFP

An anti-racism protester is pulled away by police after clashing with far-right demonstrators at Piccadilly Gardens in Manchester. Getty Images

In a news conference, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer tells social media companies that crimes were taking place 'on your premises' after violent disorder across England and Northern Ireland by far-right demonstrators appeared to be sparked by online misinformation. EPA

Police officers try to restrain a protester in Liverpool on August 3 during the Enough is Enough demonstration held in reaction to fatal stabbings in the nearby town of Southport. AFP

A man is detained in Middlesbrough, where violence also broke out. PA

A crowd faces off with police officers as trouble flares during an anti-immigration protest outside a hotel that houses asylum seekers, in Rotherham, northern England, on August 4. PA via AP

A police officer restrains a protester during an Enough is Enough demonstration called by far-right campaigners in Weymouth, Dorset, south-west England, where the Bibby Stockholm migrant accommodation barge is moored. AFP

A man believed to be a resident at the Holiday Inn Express Hotel, which is housing asylum seekers, watches anti-migration protesters attack the hotel in Rotherham, South Yorkshire. Getty Images

Anti-migration protesters attempt to enter the Holiday Inn Express Hotel which is housing asylum seekers in Rotherham, South Yorkshire. Getty Images

