Violent UK protest against mosque after Southport stabbings

Police were involved in violent clashes with protesters outside a mosque in Southport, England, after three girls were killed in a knife attack.
Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, were stabbed to death in Southport, Merseyside, on Monday.
Eight other children suffered stab wounds and five are in a critical condition, alongside two adults who were also critically injured, police said.
Hundreds of people took part in a vigil on Tuesday evening outside Southport’s Atkinson arts venue, with many in tears as they laid flowers and cards of remembrance.
The vigil was followed by a protest outside a mosque in Southport as demonstrators chanting far-right slogans clashed with police in St Luke’s Road.
Merseyside Police said “a large group of people – believed to be supporters of the English Defence League” – began to throw missiles at the mosque at about 7.45pm.
Officers put on helmets and riot gear after stones and bottles were launched at them and police vehicles were damaged and set on fire.
Merseyside Police said an officer suffered a suspected broken nose in chaotic scenes outside the mosque.
A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is in custody accused of murder and attempted murder after the stabbing incident at the dance studio in Hart Street.
“It is sickening to see this happening within a community that has been devastated by the tragic loss of three young lives," Assistant Chief Constable Alex Goss said of the protest.
“In the last 24 hours, we have seen overwhelming support and sympathy from the community and wider Merseyside communities for the families who are currently trying to deal with their loss and care for victims injured during the major incident.
“Yesterday, our officers and other members of the emergency services were faced with one of the most difficult situations they will ever face.
"Tonight, they find themselves being attacked as they endeavour to prevent disorder.
“The actions in Southport tonight will involve many people who do not live in the Merseyside area or care about the people of Merseyside.
“There has been much speculation and hypothesis around the status of a 17-year-old male who is currently in police custody and some individuals are using this to bring violence and disorder to our streets.
“We have already said that the person arrested was born in the UK and speculation helps nobody at this time.
“Our officers should not have to face this, but we will be there tonight to ensure the safety of the local community who have suffered enough, and will arrest those involved in criminal behaviour.”
