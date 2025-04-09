Israeli soldiers conduct a raid in Al Ain camp for Palestinian refugees, west of Nablus in the occupied West Bank. AFP
Israeli soldiers conduct a raid in Al Ain camp for Palestinian refugees, west of Nablus in the occupied West Bank. AFP

News

UK

UK 'must take a stand on British citizens involved in Gaza war crimes'

Former UNRWA director calls on government to declare that Britons accused of atrocities face prosecution

Lemma Shehadi
Lemma Shehadi

April 09, 2025