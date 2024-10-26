Palestinians ready to pay for injured children to be treated in UK wait on PM approval

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/21/live-israel-gaza-war-ceasefire/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> Fully-funded plans to give <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/palestine" target="_blank">Palestinian </a>children injured in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza" target="_blank">Gaza </a>life-saving treatment in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uk" target="_blank">UK </a>were shown to Prime Minister Keir Starmer this week, with calls for the UK government to do their bit by lifting visa restrictions. Mr Starmer met with British Palestinian families at his residence in Downing Street, many of them with relatives killed or displaced in Gaza. Among their demands was for the UK government to facilitate entry for children injured in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/24/what-if-i-dont-wake-up-lack-of-sleep-causing-long-term-health-concerns-among-gazans/" target="_blank">Gaza </a>requiring specialist treatment at UK hospitals. This includes complex treatments for head injuries or rehabilitation for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/03/gaza-children-lost-limbs-israel/" target="_blank">lost limbs</a>. The community told Mr Starmer that they had raised funds that would pay for the children's evacuation, travel and private treatment in the UK, alongside other costs. But the uncertain and lengthy nature of the UK’s visa application process was an obstacle, said Dr Nehad Khandar, head of the Association of the Palestinian Community in the UK, who was at the meeting. “We told the Prime Minister that the Palestinian community was happy to provide logistical support. What we need is for the kids to come over and that’s it,” he said. While other European and Arab countries had taken children and adults for emergency treatment from Gaza, the UK has yet to do so. The UK's Great Ormond Street Hospital launched UK Reachback earlier this year, where UK specialists have volunteered to offer phone support to clinicians caring for children who have been victims of the conflict, both in Israel and Gaza. Experts from the UK also advise the UAE's Emirates Field Hospital in Rafah via fortnightly calls. The families asked for “any scheme” that could allow children from Gaza to come to the UK at short notice. “We want the government to take serious steps towards this. It is purely about the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza. It will not be politicised later on,” he said. This was the Prime Minister’s first meeting with the Palestinian community in the UK – having met the families of Israeli hostages in the run up to the October 7 commemorations earlier this month. Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and Minister for the Middle East Hamish Falconer were also present. This was a difficult encounter for British Palestinians, who feel “let down” by the UK government’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/10/12/uks-middle-of-the-road-middle-east-policy-fails-to-appease-critics/" target="_blank">support </a>for Israel’s military campaign in Gaza. “We had a tough and frank discussion,” said Dr Khanfar, adding that the Prime Minister “looked surprised” when he was confronted by the families who attended. Members of the group received devastating news from relatives in north Gaza, which is currently under Israeli siege, just minutes before they walked into No 10. Among those who attended was Ms Khitam Atallah, who lost 48 members of her family in the war, including her mother, three brothers, and their children. The Labour Party said it would be guided by international law in its approach to the conflict, and took measures to curb its support for Israel’s military campaign in Gaza. But it has been criticised for its support for Israel’s war, and its continued delays to recognising Palestine as a state. The families also discussed the need for a<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/04/05/looking-back-british-palestinians-remember-what-they-lost-in-gaza/" target="_blank"> visa scheme </a>that would allow British-Palestinians to bring relatives <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/09/21/gaza-academics-boost-numbers-seeking-refuge-in-the-uk/" target="_blank">displaced </a>in Gaza or in neighbouring countries to the UK. “A lot of family members are being left on their own, without any options. This is mainly mothers, who are elderly, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/09/27/teachers-turn-to-poets-to-help-refugee-children-in-increasingly-hostile-britain/" target="_blank">displaced </a>and have no one around them,” he said. Dr Khanfar said this included an elderly mother who fled Gaza and was now living in Turkey, away from her family in the UK. Palestinians must apply for a visa to enter the UK, and campaigners have pointed to the Ukraine Family Visa Scheme, which gave immediate family members caught up in the war in Ukraine fast-tracked access to the UK. “We offered our help again to get this without public funds,” he said. “The only thing holding us back is the government bureaucracy. “The government does nothing to ease the procedures, the meeting will be worth nothing." The Palestinian community told the Prime Minister of the escalating situation in the West Bank, and the need to impose more wider-reaching sanctions on the companies that trade with illegal settlement projects there. They also renewed calls for a complete embargo on arms sales to Israel, including the sale of components to the US’s F-35 programme, whose fighter jets are then sold on to Israel. “We made it clear to the Prime Minister that parts of the F-35 were killing people in Jabilia as we speak,” he said. Palestinian Ambassador Dr Husam Zomlot said the meeting was a “step” towards Britain’s recognition of its historical role in the Israel-Palestine conflict. “The meeting constitutes another step towards Britain’s recognition of the importance of the Palestinian component in British society, and the historical sin against the Palestinian people and the recognition of their right to self-determination and the defence of their legitimate rights,” Dr Zomlot said in a social media post. Mr Starmer said he was “humbled” by the Palestinian families’ “immeasurable grief”. “This horrific suffering must end, there must be an immediate ceasefire, and Israel must let unrestricted aid into Gaza now,” he wrote on social media after the meeting. According to Dr Khanfar, Mr Starmer “showed a lot of sympathy” and promised that Ms Rayner, who serves as Minister of Communities, would “investigate” the possibility of “having a series of meetings to design a mechanism for a-follow up”. But he declined to be pinned down on whether or not he thought the meeting was a success. “We’re waiting to hear about the next steps, it’s all about how they will follow up,” he said.