Palestinians flee Rafah towards Khan Younis in Gaza, after an Israeli eviction order. AFP
Palestinians flee Rafah towards Khan Younis in Gaza, after an Israeli eviction order. AFP

News

UK

UK-backed peace fund falters after Israeli attempts to tax foreign aid

Veteran Labour MP Emily Thornberry has expressed frustration to The National at slow progress due to Israeli moves

Lemma Shehadi
Lemma Shehadi

April 03, 2025