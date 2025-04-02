British government calls on Israel to halt Gaza offensive

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

After the reimposition of the blockade on Gaza, Britain does not support Israel’s expansion of military operations in Gaza which has increased the risk of a breach of international law.

Foreign Office Minister Hamish Falconer told MPs on Wednesday that the fighting must end to ensure a two-state solution is put back on the table.

“We are deeply concerned about the resumption of hostilities in Gaza," he said. “The UK does not support an expansion of Israel’s military operations.

“Continued fighting and more bloodshed is in nobody’s interest. All parties, including Israel, must observe international humanitarian law.

“We urge all parties to return to dialogue and ceasefire negotiations, ensuring the return of all who have endured unimaginable suffering. It is clear that this conflict cannot be won by bombs and bullets but by diplomacy."

The failure of food deliveries – even Gaza's bakeries are now shutting down – was a particularly grave development that was a egregious threat to Palestinians, said another Labour MP.

"What we are witnessing in Gaza is a weaponisation of starvation with an ongoing blockade of food, water, medicines, and shelter now into its second month," said Tan Dhesi, the chairman of the defence select committee.

“Aid should never be used as a political tool, Israel must restart the flow of aid immediately," he added.

"Blocking goods supplies and power entering Gaza risks breaching international humanitarian law and should not be happening. We’re doing everything we can to alleviate that situation.”

The discovery of a shallow gave of medical workers in Gaza horrified the house. Mr Falconer added that a year after the deaths of the World Central Kitchens staff in an Israeli attack on a convoy, the lessons had not been learnt.

He called on Israel's advocate general to speed up the investigation it is conducting, so that criminal charges can be laid.

The Arab Peace Initiative based on the two-state solution was the only remedy available to regional and international negotiators.

"The British government's policy and the Israeli government's policy differs," he said. "It is going to continue to differ until we return to a pathway to a two-state solution. There is no Plan B.

"Our Plan A is for a two-state solution."

Real estate tokenisation project Dubai launched the pilot phase of its real estate tokenisation project last month. The initiative focuses on converting real estate assets into digital tokens recorded on blockchain technology and helps in streamlining the process of buying, selling and investing, the Dubai Land Department said. Dubai’s real estate tokenisation market is projected to reach Dh60 billion ($16.33 billion) by 2033, representing 7 per cent of the emirate’s total property transactions, according to the DLD.

WHAT IS A BLACK HOLE? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

Election pledges on migration CDU: "Now is the time to control the German borders and enforce strict border rejections" SPD: "Border closures and blanket rejections at internal borders contradict the spirit of a common area of freedom"

Timeline 1947

Ferrari’s road-car company is formed and its first badged car, the 125 S, rolls off the assembly line 1962

250 GTO is unveiled 1969

Fiat becomes a Ferrari shareholder, acquiring 50 per cent of the company 1972

The Fiorano circuit, Ferrari’s racetrack for development and testing, opens 1976

First automatic Ferrari, the 400 Automatic, is made 1987

F40 launched 1988

Enzo Ferrari dies; Fiat expands its stake in the company to 90 per cent 2002

The Enzo model is announced 2010

Ferrari World opens in Abu Dhabi 2011

First four-wheel drive Ferrari, the FF, is unveiled 2013

LaFerrari, the first Ferrari hybrid, arrives 2014

Fiat Chrysler announces the split of Ferrari from the parent company 2015

Ferrari launches on Wall Street 2017

812 Superfast unveiled; Ferrari celebrates its 70th anniversary

In numbers: PKK’s money network in Europe Germany: PKK collectors typically bring in $18 million in cash a year – amount has trebled since 2010 Revolutionary tax: Investigators say about $2 million a year raised from ‘tax collection’ around Marseille Extortion: Gunman convicted in 2023 of demanding $10,000 from Kurdish businessman in Stockholm Drug trade: PKK income claimed by Turkish anti-drugs force in 2024 to be as high as $500 million a year Denmark: PKK one of two terrorist groups along with Iranian separatists ASMLA to raise “two-digit million amounts” Contributions: Hundreds of euros expected from typical Kurdish families and thousands from business owners TV channel: Kurdish Roj TV accounts frozen and went bankrupt after Denmark fined it more than $1 million over PKK links in 2013

MATCH INFO Manchester United 1 (Greenwood 77') Everton 1 (Lindelof 36' og)

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo Power: 398hp from 5,250rpm Torque: 580Nm at 1,900-4,800rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel economy, combined: 6.5L/100km On sale: December Price: From Dh330,000 (estimate)

What can you do? Document everything immediately; including dates, times, locations and witnesses Seek professional advice from a legal expert You can report an incident to HR or an immediate supervisor You can use the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation’s dedicated hotline In criminal cases, you can contact the police for additional support

UPI facts More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023

More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE

Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems

Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions

THE SPECS Engine: 3.5-litre V6

Transmission: six-speed manual

Power: 325bhp

Torque: 370Nm

Speed: 0-100km/h 3.9 seconds

Price: Dh230,000

On sale: now

The biog Place of birth: Kalba Family: Mother of eight children and has 10 grandchildren Favourite traditional dish: Al Harees, a slow cooked porridge-like dish made from boiled cracked or coarsely ground wheat mixed with meat or chicken Favourite book: My early life by Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, the Ruler of Sharjah Favourite quote: By Sheikh Zayed, the UAE's Founding Father, “Those who have no past will have no present or future.”

2025 Fifa Club World Cup groups Group A: Palmeiras, Porto, Al Ahly, Inter Miami. Group B: Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid, Botafogo, Seattle. Group C: Bayern Munich, Auckland City, Boca Juniors, Benfica. Group D: Flamengo, ES Tunis, Chelsea, (Leon banned). Group E: River Plate, Urawa, Monterrey, Inter Milan. Group F: Fluminense, Borussia Dortmund, Ulsan, Mamelodi Sundowns. Group G: Manchester City, Wydad, Al Ain, Juventus. Group H: Real Madrid, Al Hilal, Pachuca, Salzburg.

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Kumulus Water Started: 2021 Founders: Iheb Triki and Mohamed Ali Abid Based: Tunisia Sector: Water technology Number of staff: 22 Investment raised: $4 million

Formula Middle East Calendar (Formula Regional and Formula 4) Round 1: January 17-19, Yas Marina Circuit – Abu Dhabi Round 2: January 22-23, Yas Marina Circuit – Abu Dhabi Round 3: February 7-9, Dubai Autodrome – Dubai Round 4: February 14-16, Yas Marina Circuit – Abu Dhabi Round 5: February 25-27, Jeddah Corniche Circuit – Saudi Arabia

The specs Engine: Four electric motors, one at each wheel Power: 579hp Torque: 859Nm Transmission: Single-speed automatic Price: From Dh825,900 On sale: Now

Pakistanis%20at%20the%20ILT20%20 %3Cp%3EThe%20new%20UAE%20league%20has%20been%20boosted%20this%20season%20by%20the%20arrival%20of%20five%20Pakistanis%2C%20who%20were%20not%20released%20to%20play%20last%20year.%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%0D%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EShaheen%20Afridi%20(Desert%20Vipers)%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3ESet%20for%20at%20least%20four%20matches%2C%20having%20arrived%20from%20New%20Zealand%20where%20he%20captained%20Pakistan%20in%20a%20series%20loss.%20%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EShadab%20Khan%20(Desert%20Vipers)%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E%0DThe%20leg-spin%20bowling%20allrounder%20missed%20the%20tour%20of%20New%20Zealand%20after%20injuring%20an%20ankle%20when%20stepping%20on%20a%20ball.%20%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAzam%20Khan%20(Desert%20Vipers)%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EPowerhouse%20wicketkeeper%20played%20three%20games%20for%20Pakistan%20on%20tour%20in%20New%20Zealand.%20He%20was%20the%20first%20Pakistani%20recruited%20to%20the%20ILT20.%20%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMohammed%20Amir%20(Desert%20Vipers)%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EHas%20made%20himself%20unavailable%20for%20national%20duty%2C%20meaning%20he%20will%20be%20available%20for%20the%20entire%20ILT20%20campaign.%20%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EImad%20Wasim%20(Abu%20Dhabi%20Knight%20Riders)%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EThe%20left-handed%20allrounder%2C%2035%2C%20retired%20from%20international%20cricket%20in%20November%20and%20was%20subsequently%20recruited%20by%20the%20Knight%20Riders.%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

W.

Wael Kfoury

(Rotana)

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES All kick-off times 10.45pm UAE ( 4 GMT) unless stated Tuesday

Sevilla v Maribor

Spartak Moscow v Liverpool

Manchester City v Shakhtar Donetsk

Napoli v Feyenoord

Besiktas v RB Leipzig

Monaco v Porto

Apoel Nicosia v Tottenham Hotspur

Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid Wednesday

Basel v Benfica

CSKA Moscow Manchester United

Paris Saint-Germain v Bayern Munich

Anderlecht v Celtic

Qarabag v Roma (8pm)

Atletico Madrid v Chelsea

Juventus v Olympiakos

Sporting Lisbon v Barcelona

Where to buy art books in the UAE There are a number of speciality art bookshops in the UAE. In Dubai, The Lighthouse at Dubai Design District has a wonderfully curated selection of art and design books. Alserkal Avenue runs a pop-up shop at their A4 space, and host the art-book fair Fully Booked during Art Week in March. The Third Line, also in Alserkal Avenue, has a strong book-publishing arm and sells copies at its gallery. Kinokuniya, at Dubai Mall, has some good offerings within its broad selection, and you never know what you will find at the House of Prose in Jumeirah. Finally, all of Gulf Photo Plus’s photo books are available for sale at their show. In Abu Dhabi, Louvre Abu Dhabi has a beautiful selection of catalogues and art books, and Magrudy’s – across the Emirates, but particularly at their NYU Abu Dhabi site – has a great selection in art, fiction and cultural theory. In Sharjah, the Sharjah Art Museum sells catalogues and art books at its museum shop, and the Sharjah Art Foundation has a bookshop that offers reads on art, theory and cultural history.

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Specs Engine: Duel electric motors

Power: 659hp

Torque: 1075Nm

On sale: Available for pre-order now

Price: On request

Baby Driver Director: Edgar Wright Starring: Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey, Jamie Foxx, Lily James Three and a half stars

Specs Engine: Dual-motor all-wheel-drive electric Range: Up to 610km Power: 905hp Torque: 985Nm Price: From Dh439,000 Available: Now

Yemen's Bahais and the charges they often face The Baha'i faith was made known in Yemen in the 19th century, first introduced by an Iranian man named Ali Muhammad Al Shirazi, considered the Herald of the Baha'i faith in 1844. The Baha'i faith has had a growing number of followers in recent years despite persecution in Yemen and Iran. Today, some 2,000 Baha'is reside in Yemen, according to Insaf. "The 24 defendants represented by the House of Justice, which has intelligence outfits from the uS and the UK working to carry out an espionage scheme in Yemen under the guise of religion.. aimed to impant and found the Bahai sect on Yemeni soil by bringing foreign Bahais from abroad and homing them in Yemen," the charge sheet said. Baha'Ullah, the founder of the Bahai faith, was exiled by the Ottoman Empire in 1868 from Iran to what is now Israel. Now, the Bahai faith's highest governing body, known as the Universal House of Justice, is based in the Israeli city of Haifa, which the Bahais turn towards during prayer. The Houthis cite this as collective "evidence" of Bahai "links" to Israel - which the Houthis consider their enemy.

BORDERLANDS Starring: Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis Director: Eli Roth Rating: 0/5

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

Price, base / as tested: Dh182,178

Engine: 3.7-litre V6

Power: 350hp @ 7,400rpm

Torque: 374Nm @ 5,200rpm

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 10.5L / 100km

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Xpanceo Started: 2018 Founders: Roman Axelrod, Valentyn Volkov Based: Dubai, UAE Industry: Smart contact lenses, augmented/virtual reality Funding: $40 million Investor: Opportunity Venture (Asia)

At a glance Global events: Much of the UK’s economic woes were blamed on “increased global uncertainty”, which can be interpreted as the economic impact of the Ukraine war and the uncertainty over Donald Trump’s tariffs. Growth forecasts: Cut for 2025 from 2 per cent to 1 per cent. The OBR watchdog also estimated inflation will average 3.2 per cent this year Welfare: Universal credit health element cut by 50 per cent and frozen for new claimants, building on cuts to the disability and incapacity bill set out earlier this month Spending cuts: Overall day-to day-spending across government cut by £6.1bn in 2029-30 Tax evasion: Steps to crack down on tax evasion to raise “£6.5bn per year” for the public purse Defence: New high-tech weaponry, upgrading HM Naval Base in Portsmouth Housing: Housebuilding to reach its highest in 40 years, with planning reforms helping generate an extra £3.4bn for public finances

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

A MINECRAFT MOVIE Director: Jared Hess Starring: Jack Black, Jennifer Coolidge, Jason Momoa Rating: 3/5

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Hoopla%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EDate%20started%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMarch%202023%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Jacqueline%20Perrottet%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2010%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPre-seed%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20required%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%24500%2C000%3C%2Fp%3E%0A