Internally displaced Palestinians walk past destroyed buildings in Gaza. Lawyers have submitted a report to the Metropolitan Police in the UK claiming British citizens serving with the Israeli military have been involved in war crimes. EPA
Internally displaced Palestinians walk past destroyed buildings in Gaza. Lawyers have submitted a report to the Metropolitan Police in the UK claiming British citizens serving with the Israeli military have been involved in war crimes.

News

UK

Ten British members of Israeli military accused of war crimes

A 240-page report submitted to the Metropolitan Police accuses serving officers of involvement in killing civilians and aid workers

Lemma Shehadi
Lemma Shehadi
London

April 07, 2025

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Ten Britons who fought with the Israeli military in Gaza could be investigated for war crimes by the Metropolitan Police after lawyers lodged a report on Monday.

The 240-page report filed by prominent barrister Michael Mansfield KC, among others, documents alleged war crimes committed in Gaza between October 2023 and May last year.

It identifies and accuses the 10 Britons of involvement in crimes including the “targeted” killing of civilians and aid workers, “indiscriminate” attacks on civilian areas and the forced transfer and displacement of civilians. Israel has repeatedly denied that its political leaders or military have committed war crimes during the war in Gaza.

The Met Police’s War Crimes Unit considers allegations made against people who are in the UK or are likely to enter the country in the near future. It is also supporting the International Criminal Court into its investigation in Palestine, and will submit any relevant information it receives to the court.

Anybody can submit a report to the unit, including individual victims. Once received, the Met Police and the Crown Prosecution Service will determine whether there is sufficient grounds to open an investigation, and whether there is any relevant information to pass on to the ICC.

The names of the 10 Britons identified in the report, and the full report, cannot be released until the Metropolitan Police considers the complaint. But the Public Interest Legal Centre (PILC), a UK legal charity which commissioned the report, said it included officers in the Israeli military.

Lawyers involved in the report hope it will highlight the UK’s moral obligations in Palestine, and bring British nationals complicit in war crimes to justice.

Evidence submitted in the report includes those compiled by Palestine Centre for Human Rights in Gaza, which has a 45-member team documenting violations across Gaza. It is by the prominent Palestinian lawyer Raji Sourani, who is known as “Mr ICC” for his work preparing cases documenting human rights violations and war crimes.

Individual Israeli soldiers, including those residing in the UK, have in the past been identified through social media posts and public lectures they have given about the war in Gaza.

“As a law centre based in Britain, we have a duty to stand up. We’re filing our report to make clear these war crimes are not in our name,” said PILC director Paul Heron.

About 100 legal and human rights experts have also signed a letter of support urging the War Crimes Team to investigate any and all complaints regarding involvement in war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Section 51 of the International Criminal Court Act 2001 states that it “is an offence against the law of England and Wales for a person to commit genocide, a crime against humanity, or a war crime”, even if it takes place outside this jurisdiction.

Earlier war crimes referrals to the Met Police implicating five British ministers did not result in a Met Police investigation, according to the International Centre of Justice for Palestinians, which lodged those complaints in October 2023.

The ICJP is also working on applications for the private prosecution of British members of the Israeli military.

Updated: April 07, 2025, 10:23 AM