Palestinian human rights lawyer Raji Sourani gave an interview at his office overlooking war-battered Gaza on June 10, 2021. Photo by MOHAMMED ABED / AFP)
Palestinian human rights lawyer Raji Sourani gave an interview at his office overlooking war-battered Gaza on June 10, 2021. Photo by MOHAMMED ABED / AFP)

News

UK

Gaza's 'Mr ICC' says UK failing to 'go by the rule of law'

Raji Sourani, founder of the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights in Gaza, says evidence of war crimes is extensive but Israel's allies are obstructing path to justice

Lemma Shehadi
Lemma Shehadi
London

October 24, 2024