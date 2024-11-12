Dutch riot police respond after violence in Amsterdam on November 11. People have been filmed throwing fireworks at a tram in another incident in the city. Reuters
Amsterdam riot police make more arrests as tram incident fuels tension

Fallout from clashes after Ajax's game with Maccabi Tel Aviv led to protest ban in Dutch city

Paul Carey
November 12, 2024

