Amsterdam riot police make more arrests as tram incident fuels tension

Police and prosecutors piecing together the details of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2024/11/08/amsterdam-maccabi-tel-aviv-fan-violence/" target="_blank">attacks on Israeli football fans in Amsterdam</a> have made five more arrests, bringing the total number of people held so far to 68. The latest arrests came as riot police stepped in on Monday night during further violence in the Dutch capital. An empty tram at the '40-'45 Square, in the west of Amsterdam, caught fire, probably due to fireworks being thrown at it, a police spokesman said. The windows of the tram were shattered, but no injuries were reported. Footage broadcast on the AT5 TV station showed people at the square throwing fireworks, poles and wooden pallets. Police urged people to stay away from the area and said riot police would remain there to restore peace. Police said it was not clear who started the unrest and whether it was related to the violence last week. But they noted the tense atmosphere in the city since five people were treated in hospital and dozens detained after an Ajax match with Maccabi Tel Aviv on Thursday. After Palestinian flags were torn down from houses before the game and taxis damaged by visiting fans, the situation spiralled out of control after the game ended. Young people, some on scooters, searched of Israeli fans, punching and kicking them and then fleeing police, Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema said. More than 170 witnesses have been identified and police have taken evidence from dozens, while Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof said the authorities were also examining videos posted to social media. Police said the attackers were reacting to calls on social media to attack Jewish people. Says after the attacks, the “shock, shame and anger remain”, Mr Schoof added. Responding to reports that there were also altercations between Maccabi supporters and local residents before the match, Mr Schoof said there was no justification for the violence against Israeli supporters. Dutch police said Maccabi fans on Wednesday attacked a taxi and burnt a Palestinian flag in Amsterdam. On the day of the game, Maccabi supporters were filmed chanting anti-Arab slogans in videos verified by Reuters. Pro-Palestine demonstrators were barred from gathering outside the Johan Cruyff Arena. “We are well aware of what happened earlier with Maccabi supporters, but we think that's of a different category and we condemn any violence as well. But that is no excuse whatsoever for what happened later on that night in the attacks on Jews in Amsterdam,” Mr Schoof said. Ms Halsema has banned all demonstrations in the city and declared several parts of Amsterdam "risk zones:, where police can stop and check anyone. Dozens <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2024/11/10/dozens-arrested-in-amsterdam-after-defying-protest-ban/" target="_blank">were detained on Sunday</a> for taking part in an outlawed pro-Palestine demonstration in the centre of the city. Dutch police said they removed more than 300 protesters who ignored the ban. Hundreds gathered in Dam Square, chanting “Free Palestine” and “Amsterdam says no to genocide”, in reference to the Gaza war. Protest organisers said on Instagram that they were outraged by the “framing” of unrest around the match as anti-Semitic and described the protest ban as draconian. “We refuse to let the charge of anti-Semitism be weaponised to suppress Palestinian resistance,” they said. An emergency debate on the situation will be held by Amsterdam City Council on Tuesday. Last Thursday, thousands of extra police will be on duty in Paris when <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/11/11/france-v-israel-government-warns-fans-not-to-travel-to-paris-for-nations-league-match/" target="_blank">France host Israel</a> in a Nations League match. French President Emmanuel Macron is due to attend the match at the Stade de France in a gesture of “fraternity and solidarity” after the violence in Amsterdam. Meanwhile, the Europa League match between Turkish team Besiktas and Maccabi Tel Aviv, scheduled for November 28, has been moved to a neutral venue in Hungary. The match, originally a home game for Besiktas, will be played at the Nagyerdei Stadion in Debrecen, after the Turkish government opted not to host the tie. Besiktas said on social media that Hungary was the only country willing to host the match and, due to a decision by the country's authorities, the match will be played “behind closed doors”.