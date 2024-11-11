France v Israel: Government warns fans not to travel to Paris for Nations League match

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/01/live-israel-gaza-lebanon-beirut/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> Israel has warned supporters not to travel to Paris for Thursday's Uefa Nations League match against Paris with authorities fearing it could become a flashpoint following violence in Amsterdam surrounding a match involving an Israeli team last week. Israel’s National Security Council on Sunday claimed <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/palestine" target="_blank">pro-Palestinian</a> groups were calling for further attacks on Israelis and Jews in multiple European cities “under the pretense of demonstrations and protests”. A statement said: “In the past few days, there have been calls among pro-Palestinian/terrorist-supporter groups to harm Israelis and Jews, under the pretense of demonstrations and protests, taking advantage of mass gatherings [sports and cultural events] to maximize the damage and the media coverage. “In addition, preparations to harm Israelis have been identified in several European cities, including Brussels [Belgium], major cities in the UK, Amsterdam [Netherlands], and Paris.” French President Emmanuel Marcon is expected to attend the match at Stade de France and a large police presence is expected both at the stadium and around Paris. A right-wing Jewish group has nevertheless announced a rally ahead of the Nations League tie. The Paris fixture will take place a week after <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2024/11/08/amsterdam-maccabi-tel-aviv-fan-violence/" target="_blank">clashes in Amsterdam</a> before and a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/europa-league/" target="_blank">Europa League</a> match between Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv and Dutch team Ajax. The violence was condemned as "anti-Semitic" by Israeli, US, Dutch and European leaders. About two dozen people were injured, while police said they had made more than 60 arrests. Describing the France-Israel fixture as high risk, Paris police chief Laurent Nunez said 4,000 gendarmes would be deployed around the Stade de France, on public transport and across the French capital. Such a massive deployment was "highly unusual" for an international match, Nunez told French broadcaster BFMTV, adding that the national police force's elite unit would be tasked with protecting Israel's footballers. "We will not tolerate any overspill or disturbances to public order," he said. Organisations wishing to attack <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/" target="_blank">Israel</a> had been identified in a number of European cities, including Paris, it warned, advising its nationals not to have recognisable Israeli or Jewish signs on display. The match comes amid a tide of rising anti-Jewish and anti-Muslim abuse since the start of Israel's war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Macron's office on Sunday said the French president would attend the upcoming tie to "send a message of fraternity and solidarity after the intolerable acts of anti-Semitism that followed the match in Amsterdam this week". The scenes in Amsterdam last week sparked widespread international condemnation, with US President Joe Biden and European leaders denouncing the "anti-Semitic" violence against Jews. The Palestinian foreign ministry reported "anti-Arab chanting". Following rising tensions in the run-up to the Europa League game, groups of men on scooters launched "hit-and-run" attacks on Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters. This came after sporadic incidents linked to both Maccabi supporters – accused of chanting and singing anti-Palestinian slogans and songs – and opposing groups of youths. Amsterdam police said some Maccabi supporters had burned a Palestinian flag on the Dam central square, and vandalised a taxi. Police said the attackers responded to calls on social media to target Jewish people. Authorities have since mobilised additional police and extended a ban on wearing masks. At least 63 people have been arrested in connection with last week's violence and more detentions are expected. Israel’s ambassador to the Netherlands said that 2,000 Israelis were brought home on special flights from Amsterdam following the scenes of violence. Right-wing Jewish movement Betar on Sunday said it would organise a protest against anti-Semitism ahead of the tie against France. World Betar, a pro-Israel youth movement, was also planning to host Israel's far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on the sidelines of a gala on Wednesday in support of Israel organised by far-right individuals. Several associations, unions and French leftist parties had denounced the "Israel is forever" event, and in particular Smotrich's planned appearance. But police chief Nunez – who gave his approval for the gala to be held – said that Smotrich might not attend. "I understand that in the end, he won't be there," he said. Betar is active worldwide and has links to the Israeli right. Israeli authorities had warned fans against attending a Maccabi Tel Aviv basketball match in the Italian city of Bologna on Friday, which ended without incident. Following the violence in Amsterdam, Israel's Prime Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/benjamin-netanyahu/" target="_blank">Benjamin Netanyahu</a> said he had ordered the Mossad spy agency to draw up a plan to prevent unrest at events abroad.