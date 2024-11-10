Pro-Palestinian protesters face off with Dutch police in Amsterdam city centre, having ignored a ban on demonstrations. EPA
Pro-Palestinian protesters face off with Dutch police in Amsterdam city centre, having ignored a ban on demonstrations. EPA

News

Europe

Dozens arrested in Amsterdam after defying protest ban

Pro-Palestinian activists detained for demonstrating, after ban prompted by clashes between Israeli football fans and groups of youths in Dutch city

Matthew Davies
Matthew Davies
London

November 10, 2024

View from London

Your weekly update from the UK and Europe

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      View from London