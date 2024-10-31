Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson with children at Perry Hall Primary school in Orpington. Getty Images
Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson with children at Perry Hall Primary school in Orpington. Getty Images

News

UK

Labour's private school tax raid 'threatens UK’s global reputation for education'

Heads of independent schools hit back over imposition of 20 per cent sales tax on fees from January

Gillian Duncan
Gillian Duncan

October 31, 2024