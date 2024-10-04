Stafford Grammar School, which has seen a fall in pupils starting in September. Photo: Stafford Grammar School
Stafford Grammar School, which has seen a fall in pupils starting in September. Photo: Stafford Grammar School

UK private schools suffer 10,000 pupil drop for new term ahead of Labour's VAT raid

One school tells The National it has seen a drop of 10% in pupils joining at secondary age

Gillian Duncan
October 04, 2024