Prime Minister Keir Starmer meets pupils at Holy Cross Catholic Primary School in Liverpool. PA
Prime Minister Keir Starmer meets pupils at Holy Cross Catholic Primary School in Liverpool. PA

News

UK

One in eight 'high net worth' UK private school parents to withdraw children this academic year

More than half of parents with assets of £250,000 or more say their children's education could be disrupted by VAT policy

Gillian Duncan
Gillian Duncan

September 23, 2024