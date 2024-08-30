UK private schools are to be charged VAT on fees from the beginning of 2025. PA
UK private schools are to be charged VAT on fees from the beginning of 2025. PA

News

UK

UK's largest private school trust raises fees 12% to reflect VAT raid

Fees at Girls' Day School Trust will go up but the 25-school group isn't passing full 20% tax increase on to parents

Matthew Davies
Matthew Davies
London

August 30, 2024