Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves making a statement in the House of Commons on public finances following the audit of the spending inheritance left by the previous administration. PA
UK to charge VAT on school fees by January as key infrastructure projects cancelled
Rachel Reeves announces major cuts to public spending in order to plug £22bn gap in public finances