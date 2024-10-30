UK budget 2024: Rachel Reeves says 'invest, invest, invest' is the way to deliver growth

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uk/" target="_blank">Britain's </a>first female Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, delivered her first budget in Parliament on Wednesday, unveiling £40 billion in tax rises that aimed to "restore economic stability, fix the UK's foundations and deliver change". Ms Reeves <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/10/30/autumn-budget-2024-what-to-expect/" target="_blank">had pledged to put “more pounds in people’s pockets,”</a> give a much-needed financial boost to public services, such as schools and hospitals, and get the economy growing, all while avoiding raising taxes on working people. Ms Reeves, whose speech was introduced by Deputy Speaker Nusrat Ghani, who reprimanded the government for the early disclosure of budget details, stated that her "belief in Britain burns brighter than ever". "On July the 4th, the country voted for change. This government was given a mandate: to restore stability to our country and to begin a decade of national renewal. To fix the foundations and deliver change through responsible leadership in the national interest. That is our task and I know we can achieve it," she said. Confirming speculation that the budget would raise taxes on the public by £40 billion, she said the only way to drive economic growth is to "invest, invest, invest". "There are no shortcuts. And to deliver that investment, we must restore economic stability and turn the page on the last 14 years." Every budget she delivers will be “focused on our mission to grow the economy”, she said, adding that the key pillars of the government’s strategy include seeking to “restore economic stability”. Increasing investment and building new infrastructure is “vital for productivity”, said Ms Reeves. Key pledges: Ms Reeves said the budget "marks an end to short-termism", adding the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has published a "detailed assessment" of the growth impacts of the government's policies over the next decade. "The OBR forecast that real GDP growth will be 1.1 per cent in 2024, 2 per cent in 2025, 1.8 per cent in 2026, 1.5 per cent in 2027, 1.5 per cent in 2028 and 1.6 per cent in 2029. And the OBR are clear: this budget will permanently increase the supply capacity of the economy, boosting long-term growth." Ms Reeves said she will crack down on fraud in the UK's welfare system, as part of reforms to ensure welfare spending is "more sustainable", while vowing to raise £6.5 billion by the end of the forecast period by clawing back unpaid tax. On supporting electric vehicle purchases, Ms Reeves said: "I will maintain incentives for electric vehicles in company car tax from 2028 and increase the differential between fully electric and other vehicles in the first year rates of vehicle excise duty from April 2025. "These measures will raise around £400 million by the end of the forecast period." Ms Reeves said only 6 per cent of estates will pay inheritance tax this year. "I understand the strongly held desire to pass down savings to children and grandchildren, so I am taking a balanced approach in my package today," she said. On inheritance taxes applied to farms, the Chancellor said: "We will reform agricultural property relief and business property relief. From April 2026, the first £1 million of combined business and agricultural assets will continue to attract no inheritance tax at all, but for assets over £1 million, inheritance tax will apply with 50 per cent relief, at an effective rate of 20 per cent." The retail, hospitality and leisure industry will receive 40 per cent relief on business rates from 2025/26, she said. <i>This is a developing story ...</i>