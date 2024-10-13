Tributes were pouring in on Sunday after Alex Salmond died at the age of 69. AFP
Tributes were pouring in on Sunday after Alex Salmond died at the age of 69. AFP

News

UK

King Charles leads tributes to Alex Salmond after ex-first minister of Scotland's death

The monarch praised his devotion to Scotland and 'decades of public service'

Tariq Tahir
Tariq Tahir

October 13, 2024