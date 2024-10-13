King Charles leads tributes to Alex Salmond after ex-first minister of Scotland's death

King Charles has led tributes to Alex Salmond, the former first minister of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/scotland/" target="_blank">Scotland,</a> who has died at the age of 69. The leader of the Alba Party <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/10/12/former-first-minister-of-scotland-alex-salmond-dies/" target="_blank">collapsed on Saturday afternoon</a> from a suspected heart attack during a trip to North Macedonia, where he was attending the Cultural Diplomacy Forum. In a message issued by Buckingham Palace, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/king-charles-iii/" target="_blank">the British monarch </a>said: "My wife and I are greatly saddened to hear of the sudden death of Alex Salmond. His devotion to Scotland drove his decades of public service. We extend our deep condolences to his family and loved ones at this time." Mr Salmond was a monumental but divisive figure who led Scotland to the brink of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2022/10/09/scotlands-nicola-sturgeon-says-independence-vote-could-be-held-next-year/" target="_blank">independence </a>but whose reputation was tarnished by allegations about his personal conduct towards female colleagues. He led the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/05/28/snp-intends-to-force-a-vote-on-recognising-palestine-after-general-election/" target="_blank">Scottish National Party (SNP)</a> to become the largest group in the devolved Parliament, which he used as a springboard for securing an agreement from then-UK prime minister David Cameron for a referendum on independence in 2014. After voters chose by 55 per cent to 45 per cent vote to stay in the UK, he stepped down as leader of the SNP and Scotland’s first minister, with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2023/02/15/nicola-sturgeon-resign-snp/" target="_blank">Nicola Sturgeon</a>, his protege, taking over. Their close relationship ended when he faced allegations of sexual harassment, for which he was ultimately cleared after trial. Ms Sturgeon paid a bittersweet tribute to Mr Salmond, saying she was “shocked and sorry” to learn of his death. “Obviously, I cannot pretend that the events of the past few years, which led to the breakdown of our relationship, did not happen, and it would not be right for me to try,” she said. “However, it remains the fact that for many years Alex was an incredibly significant figure in my life. He was my mentor and for more than a decade we formed one of the most successful partnerships in UK politics.” She praised Mr Salmond for modernising the SNP and taking Scotland “to the brink of independence", adding “he will be remembered for all of that”. Mr Salmond was educated at St Andrews University, where he joined the SNP and graduated with a degree in economics and history. After working as a civil servant and an oil economist for the Royal Bank of Scotland, he was first elected as an MP to Westminster for the Banff and Buchan constituency in 1987. Actor Brian Cox said Mr Salmond was "one of the greatest political thinkers" Britain has produced and converted him to support the cause of independence. The<i> Succession</i> star told BBC's <i>Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg</i> programme that the former first minister “was a lot of fun” and “very entertaining”. "He was an extraordinary man. I think his essential appeal was his humanity and how he came across to other people." Mr Cameron paid tribute to the political and negotiating skills of his former rival, as well as his “enormous charisma and genuine conviction”. “We disagreed about many things but there is no doubt that Alex Salmond was a giant of Scottish and British politics. Hugely passionate about the causes he championed, he was one of those rare politicians, who always held the room. No matter your own point of view, you couldn’t help but stop and listen to his every word.” The former prime minister said although Mr Salmond “had his faults”, he was “as sharp as a button with a strategic mind”. “I once said you had to count your fingers on the way out of a meeting with Alex!” he added.