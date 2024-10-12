Former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond dies

Former <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/scotland/" target="_blank">Scotland </a>first minister and Alba Party leader Alex Salmond has died, aged 69. The former MP and MSP, who led Scotland between 2007 and 2014 during its independence referendum and was a leader of the Scottish National Party, became ill while giving a speech in North Macedonia. Senior political figures in London and Edinburgh have paid tribute to Mr Salmond. UK Prime Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/keir-starmer/" target="_blank">Keir Starmer</a> led the tributes, calling him a “monumental figure of Scottish and UK politics” who “leaves behind a lasting legacy”. Conservative leader Rishi Sunak posted on X: “Alex Salmond was a huge figure in our politics. While I disagreed with him on the constitutional question, there was no denying his skill in debate or his passion for politics. May he rest in peace.” Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said he was “a central figure in politics for over three decades”. In September, Mr Salmond called for a ceasefire in Gaza. He said: “It is paramount that the international community unite to secure a ceasefire. We have to stop the killing now or face the danger of escalation.” The 2014 independence campaign failed, gaining 45 per cent in the vote. Mr Salmond went on to form the pro-independence Alba Party in 2021 after resigning from the SNP. In a statement, Mr Sarwar said: “The sad news of Alex Salmond’s passing today will come as a shock to all who knew him in Scotland, across the UK and beyond. “Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time and, on behalf of Scottish Labour, I offer our sincere condolences to all who will be mourning his loss. “Alex was a central figure in politics for over three decades and his contribution to the Scottish political landscape cannot be overstated.”