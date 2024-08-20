Nineteen Afghan women to study in Scotland to defy Taliban education ban

Lorna Norgrove, mother of aid worker Linda Norgrove, with a student at Edinburgh Airport. The family foundation’s primary goal is to help women and children in Afghanistan
John and Lorna Norgrove, parents of aid worker Linda Norgrove who was killed in Afghanistan in 2010, Scottish Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Scotland Kirsty McNeill, members of The Linda Norgrove Foundation join 19 women from Afghanistan who arrived in Edinburgh to complete their medical degrees. All photos: PA
The group of women from Afghanistan have been prohibited by the governing Taliban from finishing their medical degrees
Lorna Norgrove, left, and Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Scotland Kirsty McNeill, right, meet the students from Afghanistan at Edinburgh Airport
Hugs of gratitude for Lorna Norgrove
Hugs of gratitude for Lorna Norgrove, who efforts to get the Afghanistan students to Edinburgh prompt minor changes in immigration legislation
More hugs for Lorna Norgrove, who along with her husband John and supporters have been campaigning in daughter Linda's memory since 2010
Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Scotland Kirsty McNeill and Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth alongside John and Lorna Norgrove, parents of aid worker Linda Norgrove, meet the group of students from Afghanistan
John and Lorna Norgrove, parents of aid worker Linda Norgrove, greet the group of women from Afghanistan
John and Lorna Norgrove, parents of aid worker Linda Norgrove, meet a group of women from Afghanistan
Lorna Norgrove, mother of aid worker Linda Norgrove, greets the medical students from Afghanistan who arrived to complete their degrees in Scotland
Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Scotland Kirsty McNeill meets the medical students from Afghanistan
The medical students join a reception at Queen Elizabeth House, Edinburgh
Students Omulbanin Sultani, left, and Zahra Hussaini during a reception at Queen Elizabeth House, Edinburgh, for their arrival in Scotland
Medical student Omulbanin Sultani
Medical student Zahra Hussaini
Lorna Norgrove, centre, and the Linda Norgrove Foundation spent three years campaigning to bring medical students from Afghanistan to Scotland
Lorna Norgrove, mother of aid worker Linda Norgrove, with a student from Afghanistan
