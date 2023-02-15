Nicola Sturgeon to resign as SNP leader and Scotland's First Minister

Nicola Sturgeon is to resign as Scotland's First Minister after more than eight years in the role.

The Scottish National Party leader is due to give a press conference at her official residence Bute House in Edinburgh at 11am.

BBC chief political correspondent Nick Eardley reported a source close to the First Minister as saying “she’s had enough”.

Her decision came after a stalled push towards independence and controversy over transgender rights prompted by the country's gender recognition reforms.

The reforms would allow transgender people to obtain a gender recognition certificate without the need for a medical diagnosis.

The Bill would also allow 16 and 17-year-olds to apply for a GRC for the first time, and reduce the amount of time a person has to live in their acquired gender before they can be granted the document.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the UK government would block the bill, which was the first time it had invoked the power to veto a Scottish law, because it would have a broader impact on the United Kingdom.

More than three-quarters (76 per cent) of voters on Scotland said they thought the Scottish government's plans to change the law on gender recognition would pose a safety risk in women-only spaces, such as changing rooms, hospital wards and prisons.

Just under a quarter (24 per cent) disagreed.

And more than four in 10 voters said they believed she should step down immediately amid the row.

Ms Sturgeon recently came under pressure after it was revealed transgender woman Isla Bryson, who committed two rapes while living as a man, was being initially assessed in the women-only prison Cornton Vale.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks during a press conference in Edinburgh. Getty Images

Bryson was moved to a male prison days later, and Ms Sturgeon said “a rapist should not be in a woman’s prison”.

But the fallout has since continued.

In a further headache for the First Minister, in November the UK's highest court ruled the Scottish government could not force a second referendum on independence without Westminster's consent.

Ms Sturgeon had hoped to hold another poll in October on the question of whether the country should break away from the UK.

The Scottish public rejected the prospect of independence in 2014 by a margin of 55 per cent to 45 per cent.

Polls suggest Scots are about evenly split on independence — and a majority of voters do not want a new referendum any time soon.

Scotland's longest-serving and first female First Minister

Ms Sturgeon will leave office as the longest-serving and first female First Minister since the creation of the Scottish Parliament in 1999.

She joined the Scottish National Party at the age of 16 and rose through the ranks to take top billing after Alex Salmond stood down following the defeat in the 2014 Scottish independence referendum and was voted in as First Minister days later.

But now, Ms Sturgeon will stand down from the top post without realising her key political ambition - securing Scottish independence.

Ms Sturgeon's historic leadership oversaw a challenging health crisis as she announced a string of restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Her government has also been facing criticism as the NHS struggles to recover from the impact of the pandemic, with soaring waiting times in emergency departments.

Sturgeon's main political ambition was to lead Scotland to independence - but after the Supreme Court ruled last year that Holyrood could not lawfully legislate on the constitutional issue, her party will meet next month to discuss treating the next UK election as a "de facto referendum".

In recent weeks, legislation from her government which pushed through controversial gender reforms has taken centre stage in Ms Sturgeon's long political career.

The UK government blocked the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Act which made it easier to self-identify as a chosen gender.

And the housing of transgender prisoners in the female estate has exacerbated the issue.