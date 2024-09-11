David Miliband speaks at the Aspen Security Forum in July. Photo: Aspen Security Forum
News

UK

UK should be 'ambitious but without hubris' on international aid

The UK has a role to play in supporting war-torn countries that are also most affected by climate change, says David Miliband

Lemma Shehadi
September 11, 2024