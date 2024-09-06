Iraq's finance minister Ali Allawi called urgent reforms during his time in charge of Iraq's economy. AFP
Eighty years on from WW2, can the West still eradicate global poverty?

A new book on the economics of poverty by Iraq's former finance minister Ali Allawi questions the effectiveness of the World Bank and the IMF

Lemma Shehadi
September 06, 2024