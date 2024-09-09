Germany has carried out border checks at crossing points to Poland, the Czech Republic, Switzerland and Austria since last October, which are now being extended nationwide. EPA
Germany has carried out border checks at crossing points to Poland, the Czech Republic, Switzerland and Austria since last October, which are now being extended nationwide. EPA

News

Europe

Germany orders nationwide border checks in migrant crackdown

Schengen free travel suspended as Germany responds to Islamist attack and far-right election win

Tim Stickings
Tim Stickings

September 09, 2024