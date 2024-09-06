The Consul General of Israel for Southern Germany, Talya Lador-Fresher, stands in front of the consulate after police killed the gunman.
Munich shooting: Austria probes teenager's Islamist ties

Teenager with ISIS sympathies was shot dead after opening fire near Israeli consulate in Germany

Tim Stickings
September 06, 2024