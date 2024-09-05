Armed suspect shot dead near Israeli consulate in Germany

An armed man was shot dead by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/germany/" target="_blank">German</a> police on Thursday after opening fire near an <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/" target="_blank">Israeli</a> consulate in Munich. The man fired several shots in an area that also includes a museum in a former Nazi headquarters, police said. No other injuries were reported. The gunfire occurred 52 years to the day since <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2023/04/21/german-opens-new-inquiry-into-1972-olympic-massacre-of-israeli-team/" target="_blank">Israeli athletes were taken hostage during the Munich 1972 Olympics</a>. Detectives were probing the significance of the timing and location. Joachim Herrmann, the interior minister of the state of Bavaria, said the man carrying an old make of a long-barrelled gun was still to be identified. He said it was obvious there "could be connections" to the Israeli consulate and the 1972 attack by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/palestine/" target="_blank">Palestinian</a> militants, but that these were being investigated. Israel's Foreign Ministry said the consulate was closed to mark the anniversary and said nobody had been harmed. Nearby is a documentation centre where the Nazi Party's headquarters once stood, in the city where the party was founded and Adolf Hitler first tried to seize power. German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser called the exchange of fire a "serious incident". She said the "protection of Jewish and Israeli facilities has the highest priority". Security was stepped up at synagogues and Jewish buildings after a spate of anti-Semitic incidents following Hamas's attack on Israel last October. Attacks on Muslims in Germany have also increased during the 11 months of fighting between Israel and Hamas. Before Thursday's incident, Ms Faeser's ministry had posted on social media to mark the 1972 attack in which 11 Israelis and a West German police officer were killed. The ministry last year announced a new inquiry into the attack, after families of the victims threatened to boycott 50th anniversary commemorations while their questions remained unanswered. The Israeli team members, including athletes, coaches and judges, were taken hostage by militants from the Palestinian group Black September who infiltrated the Olympic Village. A failed rescue attempt ended with all the captives, five militants and the police officer dead. Three attackers who escaped the shoot-out were later let go during the hijacking of a German Lufthansa plane.