German far-right election win 'final wake-up call' for Scholz

Pressure was mounting on German Chancellor <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/olaf-scholz/" target="_blank">Olaf Scholz</a> on Monday to calm the voter anger that fuelled a far-right party's most significant election win since the Nazi era. Members of Mr Scholz's party called <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2024/09/01/german-far-right-afd-wins-first-regional-elections-exit-polls-show/" target="_blank">the state election results in Germany's former East</a> a “final wake-up call” and a moment for “humility and reflection” in his government. Some MPs within Mr Scholz's three-party coalition hinted he should resign after <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2024/08/31/germanys-syrians-in-limbo-as-elections-fuel-deportation-drive/" target="_blank">the Alternative for Germany (AfD)</a> topped the poll in the state of Thuringia. Although opposing parties will probably work together to keep the AfD out of power, its victory broke a taboo in post-1945 <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/germany/" target="_blank">Germany</a> and led to finger-pointing across the political spectrum. The election result came 85 years to the day since Germany invaded <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/poland/" target="_blank">Poland</a>, ushering in the Second World War and Thuringia is particularly symbolic as an early electoral stronghold of the Nazis. The AfD in Thuringia is regarded as particularly radical. Domestic intelligence treats it as extremist and its leader, Bjorn Hocke, has convictions for using Nazi slogans. The party campaigned vigorously on immigration and crime at the regional polls in Thuringia and in Saxony, where the AfD came second. The votes were for regional governments but were overshadowed by national concerns. Mr Hocke, one of the AfD's most prominent figures, seized on an Islamist knife attack in Solingen nine days before the election to drive home his message that a “multicultural experiment must be stopped”. Discontent with Mr Scholz's government, which has been plagued by infighting and economic malaise, was also seen as a crucial factor. Ministers announced a package of policies on migration, extremism and knife crime last week in what was seen as a desperate last-ditch bid to calm populist anger. “After such a devastating defeat for the coalition parties, it should be time for a bit of humility, reflection and sorting things out,” Michael Roth, a senior MP from Mr Scholz's Social Democrats, said on Monday. Some within the coalition appear to be “cheerfully carrying on as before”, he said. “That is like committing suicide for fear of death.” A second Social Democrat, Sebastian Roloff, said the “terrible results” in Thuringia and Saxony should be a “final wake-up call”. “Politics, and that certainly includes the government, needs to take the concerns of the population more seriously,” he said. Exit polls showed the AfD was especially popular among those in economic hardship. The party is strongest in the former East, where resentment at the wealthier West still lingers and racial tension has been high. Support for coalition parties was near rock bottom. The Social Democrats came fourth and fifth in the two contests. The Greens won no seats in Thuringia, and the liberal Free Democrats no seats in either state. Wolfgang Kubicki, deputy leader of the Free Democrats, said the results showed the coalition had “lost its legitimacy”. “When a substantial part of the population refuses to support it in this manner, that must have consequences,” he said. “People have the impression that this coalition is damaging the country.” Christoph Hoffmann, another liberal MP, said Mr Scholz should “clear the way” for his more popular Defence Minister, Boris Pistorius. Mr Scholz responded, calling the results worrying, speaking in his parliamentary capacity as a Social Democrat. “Our country cannot and must not get used to this. The AfD is damaging Germany. It is weakening the economy, dividing society and ruining our country's reputation,” he said. The coalition could suffer another defeat when a third eastern state, Brandenburg, goes to the polls on September 22. Germany's next general election is in September 2025 and there are growing doubts whether the coalition will survive until then, although it still has a comfortable majority in parliament. Majorities in Thuringia and Saxony will be harder to attain. The centre-right Christian Democrats are in pole position to lead new coalitions, but working with the AfD is against customs and the next-strongest party, the left-populist Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance, is hardly a natural partner. Tino Chrupalla, one of the AfD's two national leaders, said it was “ready and willing to talk to all parties”. He said there would be “no politics without the AfD”.