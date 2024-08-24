Police officers at the crime scene after the Solingen city festival on August 24, 2024. Getty
News

Europe

Three killed in stabbing attack at festival in Germany

Police search for assailant still underway hours after incident

The National
The National

24 August, 2024

German police on Saturday morning said they were still searching for an unknown assailant hours after a stabbing attack left three people dead and eight others wounded in western Germany.

They said that at around 10pm local time on Friday, an unidentified man attacked people at a festival in the city of Solingen.

The police added that out of the eight injured, five of them were in a serious condition.

"It tears my heart apart that there was an attack on our city. I have tears in my eyes when I think of what we have lost," Solingen Mayor Tim-Oliver Kurzbach said in a statement.

Hendrik Wuest, the premier of North Rhine-Westphalia state, also expressed his shock and grief in a post on social media platform X.

"An act of the most brutal and senseless violence has struck at the heart of our state," he said.

"The whole of North Rhine-Westphalia stands by the people of Solingen, especially the victims and their families."

The attack occurred at the Fronhof, the statement added, a market square where live bands were playing and locals were celebrating the town's 650th anniversary.

Up to 75,000 visitors had been expected to attend over the three days.

The Solinger Tageblatt newspaper reported that one of the co-organisers of the festival had come on stage to call off the event.

Solingen is located in North Rhine-Westphalia state, near Germany's border with the Netherlands.

The state's interior minister, Herbert Reul, described the incident as an attack on human life but did not speculate on the possible motive behind it.

In June, a 29-year-old policeman died after being stabbed in Mannheim during an attack on a right-wing demonstration.

