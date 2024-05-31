Anti-Islam agitator Michael Stuerzenberger stabbed in livestreamed attack in Germany

An anti-Islam agitator was stabbed and injured in a knife attack in Germany on Friday.

Michael Stuerzenberger was one of several people wounded in the attack, which was caught on a live-streamed video.

Armed police shot and wounded the assailant in a market square in Mannheim, southwestern Germany. There was no word on the severity of any of the injuries.

Mr Stuerzenberger had been displaying anti-Muslim posters in Mannheim's town square before the attack described by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as "terrible".

"My thoughts are with the victims. Violence is absolutely unacceptable in our democracy. The perpetrator must be severely punished," Mr Scholz said.

The live stream was running on a channel called Eyes Open that posts footage of anti-Islam rallies. It appeared to have been deleted after the stabbing.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said the background to the "dreadful crime" was being investigated.

"If the investigations reveal an Islamist motive, that would be further confirmation of the great threat of Islamist violence that we have warned about.

"I am shocked and appalled by this violence in my city, which I condemn in the strongest terms," she said. "What is clear is that violence can never be a means of political debate."

Several people were reported injured after the attack in Mannheim. AP

The attack comes during an EU election campaign in which Germany has been rattled by a spate of violent acts.

A candidate for the European Parliament was badly injured while putting up posters, while a former Berlin mayor was hit over the head in a library.

Far-right politicians have used the campaign to raise fears of Islamist extremism in Germany.

Mr Stuerzenberger is a known figure in the far right who once set up a branch of radical street movement Pegida.

In Mannheim he was representing a group called Pax Europa that positions itself as being "against political Islam".

The group said he had been taken to hospital after the attack, and said a police officer was among the injured.

Domestic intelligence services have monitored his activities after he called for "patriotic resistance" on Germany's streets.