Migrants attempting to cross the English Channel to reach Britain on September 4 crowd on to an inflatable dinghy. Reuters
Migrants attempting to cross the English Channel to reach Britain on September 4 crowd on to an inflatable dinghy. Reuters

News

UK

UK working with Libyan police to halt migrant trafficking gangs

Ministers and crime agencies to discuss ways to increase international law enforcement in bid to stop people-trafficking gangs

Soraya Ebrahimi
Soraya Ebrahimi

September 05, 2024