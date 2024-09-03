Ten migrants dead after boat capsizes in English Channel

Ten migrants have died after an overcrowded boat carrying them across the English Channel capsized, French media reported.

A major rescue operation was mounted by French authorities amid reports that 50 people could be in the water, a French coastguard representative said on Tuesday.

The boat got into trouble after it set off from near the port of Boulogne, where the survivors were taken, and was reportedly carrying about 70 migrants.

Separately, a Royal National Lifeboat Institution vessel docked in Dover, on the south coast of England, with migrants on board, after an incident in the Channel. It was not confirmed whether they were rescued from the same incident off the French coast.

A number of asylum seekers have died in recent weeks after vessels capsized soon after setting out from northern France.

Tony Smith, former head of the UK’s Border Force and now a border security consultant, recently told The National migrants will continue to die in greater numbers in overcrowded boats in the English Channel as people smugglers make up for a lack of vessels.

He said success in reducing the supply of boats has resulted in the traffickers cramming ever more numbers of people on board flimsy vessels.

Mr Smith said gangs of “Albanians and Kurds are all fighting one and other for the spaces and when one does get afloat they’re overloading them, which is why you’re seeing 70 or 80 on board and that’s very, very dangerous”.

"I think there’s going to be more deaths and I think it’s only going to get worse before it gets better,” he said.

Tackling illegal immigration has been a priority for the British and French governments. Thousands of migrants have arrived in Britain this year in small boats.

Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer pledged to work closer to dismantle migrant smuggling networks.

The Channel is one of the world's busiest shipping lanes and currents are strong, making the crossing on small boats dangerous.

Company Profile Name: Thndr

Started: 2019

Co-founders: Ahmad Hammouda and Seif Amr

Sector: FinTech

Headquarters: Egypt

UAE base: Hub71, Abu Dhabi

Current number of staff: More than 150

Funds raised: $22 million