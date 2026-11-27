All hotel beaches in Ras Al Khaimah have reopened more than a month after they were closed due to a major oil spill in the Arabian Gulf.

The Public Services Department in RAK assured residents and visitors that they can now visit coastal areas but urged them to follow safety instructions issued by the relevant authorities.

This is a welcome announcement for beachgoers ahead of the UAE's National Day public holidays. Ras Al Khaimah is a popular staycation destination for residents escaping city life, with its beaches and mountains ideal for relaxing short breaks.

The emirate's authorities cleared all its other beaches for public use after seven were reopened on November 11: Flamingo, Dahanh, Al Maireed and Al Rams Corniche, as well as those at the Anantara, InterContinental and Cove Rotana resorts.

Meanwhile, Sharjah reopened its beaches on November 12 after keeping them closed for nearly three weeks due to the oil spill. The Sharjah Media Office confirmed that clean-up operations had been completed and marine pollution had been contained.

Authorities also conducted environmental assessments and continued monitoring coastal waters before allowing the beaches to reopen, reassuring residents that the affected areas were safe for visitors.

The UAE confirmed an oil spill in the Arabian Gulf on October 22, tracing its source to the supertanker Gem No 2. Although all crew members were rescued, oil continued to leak into the sea for several weeks.

The spill also caused a strong smell reported by residents across the country. At the time, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment said this posed no health risks to residents.

Satellite imagery revealed the slick had spread off the coast of Umm Al Quwain and towards coastal areas in Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman and Sharjah, prompting authorities to close several beaches as a precaution.

While beaches in Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah have since reopened, those in Umm Al Quwain remain closed.

The government later confirmed the oil slick had been contained after a co-ordinated, multi-agency response.