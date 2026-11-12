Sharjah reopens beaches to public after oil spill clean-up

Sharjah has reopened its beaches after closing them for nearly three weeks because of an oil spill in the Arabian Gulf.

Residents have been reassured that the beaches are safe to visit after authorities completed clean-up operations and contained the marine pollution.

Authorities carried out environmental assessments and monitoring before reopening the beaches, the Sharjah Media Office said.

The move follows Ras Al Khaimah's reopening of seven beaches on Wednesday. Authorities in RAK said more beaches would reopen once certified as ready.

The UAE confirmed on October 22 an oil spill in the Arabian Gulf and traced it to the supertanker Gem No 2. The crew were rescued, but oil spilled into the water over several weeks.

Satellite images showed the oil slick stretched off Umm Al Quwain, toward coastal areas in Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman and Sharjah. Beaches in Umm Al Quwain remain closed.

The government said the spill from the ship was contained after a multi-agency operation.

On Monday, Al Luluyah Beach in Khor Fakkan on the Gulf of Oman was closed due to an oil spill. The incident was the first confirmed spill on the UAE's east coast. Authorities did not specify the cause.

Sharjah authorities said monitoring and surveillance would continue around the clock to ensure the safety and sustainability of the marine environment. They urged the public to rely on official sources and avoid rumours.