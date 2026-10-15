Sheikha Latifa hosts women leaders' majlis in Dubai to discuss innovation and opportunities

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed has hosted an international gathering of women leaders in Dubai, bringing together voices from 22 countries to explore the future of leadership and innovation.

The Women Leading the Future majlis was organised as part of the Annual Meeting of Global Future Leaders, which was delivered through a partnership between the UAE Government, the World Economic Forum and the Dubai Future Foundation.

The majlis, on Wednesday, brought together 29 women leaders from government, entrepreneurship, science, technology, finance and culture.

Discussions considered the choices, responsibilities and collaboration required to create opportunities for the next generation, with a focus on women's contributions to public leadership, innovation, investment and social change.

Sheikha Latifa, chairwoman of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, emphasised the UAE's commitment to investing in women's capabilities and equipping them with the knowledge, skills and experience to drive sustainable change.

She highlighted the growing importance of diverse perspectives as artificial intelligence and emerging technology reshape industries, working practices and everyday life.

She also noted the critical roles women play across sectors in fostering integration, harnessing technology to create opportunities and strengthening social cohesion.

Shaping humanity's future, she said, was a shared responsibility requiring broader participation and practical, sustainable solutions to tomorrow's challenges.

This first Annual Meeting of Global Future Leaders brought together more than 700 leaders and experts from 100 countries, including ministers, officials, 300 Young Global Leaders and 150 UAE government leaders. It served as a forum for international dialogue on developing responses to future challenges.