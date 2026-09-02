Emirati Women's Day: Sheikha Fatima launches national charter for Emirati women

The Family Development Foundation has launched a national charter for Emirati women, unveiled during Emirati Women's Day to honour and extend the legacy of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak.

The Following in the Footsteps of the Mother of the Nation charter was launched under the directives of Sheikha Fatima, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation.

The charter draws on her vision for women's empowerment and human development and comprises eight national commitments designed to serve as guiding pillars for Emirati women.

These include embracing national identity and authentic Emirati values, striving for excellence in education, work and innovation, and contributing to the UAE's comprehensive development and global competitiveness.

The charter also underscores the importance of family stability and social cohesion, encouraging Emirati women to strike a balance between professional ambitions and family responsibilities.

It promotes the model of the Emirati woman as one capable of both achieving and nurturing – a dual role central to the nation's social fabric.

Further commitments address intergenerational bonds, calling on women to draw from the wisdom of senior citizens and acknowledge their contributions to the country's development.

The charter also emphasises the role of women in raising future generations that are proud of their identity and equipped to continue the UAE's development journey.

The final commitments call for active support of national initiatives that enhance quality of life and advance sustainable development, while continuing to uphold the values of leadership, empowerment and national responsibility championed by Sheikha Fatima.

The charter is intended to reinforce Emirati women's contribution to realising the UAE's long-term national vision and its aspirations for future generations.

Emirati's Women Day takes place on August 28 each year. The 2026 iteration was extended for a month to pay tribute to the contribution Emirati women make to society.