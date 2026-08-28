UAE leaders pay tribute to achievements of Emirati women

President Sheikh Mohamed said Emirati women played a key role in the development of the UAE.

The comments came as the country celebrates Emirati Women's Day on Friday. The occasion is marked on August 28 each year and pays tribute to the achievements of Emirati women.

This year the event is to be extended for a full month and a series of programmes, held under the theme We Emerge Stronger and Better, will serve as a platform to launch initiatives and highlight role models.

"On Emirati Women's Day, we come together to celebrate the values and achievements of all Emirati women, who represent the pride of our nation and its unwavering resilience," Sheikh Mohamed said on X.

"For the first time, these celebrations will extend to a full month this year in reflection of our gratitude for their outstanding contributions to the UAE’s continued development. Through their determination and inspiring vision for the future, Emirati women will forever remain a source of our collective strength and advancement."

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, paid tribute to his own mother in a post on X to mark Emirati Women's Day.

"On this day, I remember my mother, Sheikha Latifa bint Hamdan Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on her," Sheikh Mohammed said. "I remember her compassion and mercy ... and I remember her stances alongside Sheikh Rashid over 40 years ... and I remember her closeness to the poor and her care and support for women."

Sheikh Mohammed added that women were partners in the nation's development.

Emirati women are shaping stories that connect the UAE's heritage with imagination and carry its national voice to the world, said Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed, chairwoman of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority.

She said the occasion enabled the country to celebrate the achievements of Emirati women and the foundations that have enabled generations to learn, contribute and lead, state news agency Wam reported.