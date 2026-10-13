Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan appointed WEF executive fellow for science and innovation

Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan has been appointed as an executive fellow by the World Economic Forum, raising her growing international profile in sustainability and climate action.

The WEF named Sheikha Shamma to lead the Science, Discovery and Innovation pillar at the Annual Meeting of Global Future Leaders, which is taking place in Dubai until October 15. The appointment is one of six core theme fellowships at the event, which is held in partnership with the UAE Government.

Sheikha Shamma, who chairs Frontier25, The Climate Tribe, Aurora50, the Alliance for Global Sustainability and Reset Mena, said the WEF role offered a vital opportunity to accelerate climate solutions.

“It's an honour to be selected by the World Economic Forum and to have the opportunity to engage with other distinguished experts in their respective fields,” she said.

“I have always believed that the knowledge and stories we exchange shape the future we are building. This is more important now than ever before in the context of climate action, where the question is how fast we can scale solutions and how fairly we support others.

“I look forward to sharing what we're learning from our work in the UAE with the world, and to using this platform to help more people, from classrooms to boardrooms, see themselves as part of the solution.”

Future leaders convene in Dubai

The Annual Meeting of Global Future Leaders is one of the flagship initiatives of the strategic partnership between the UAE Government and the WEF.

This year's gathering brings together more than 700 leaders and experts from 90 countries, including ministers, senior government officials, 300 Young Global Leaders and 150 UAE government leaders.

The meeting focuses on six strategic themes. As well as science, these cover artificial intelligence, geopolitics, economic growth, leadership, and climate.

Executive fellows serving in the future track roles will hold their positions for a one-year term, during which they will provide thought leadership, strategic guidance and convening power around their respective themes.

The initiative is designed to build stronger connections between current decision-makers and the next generation of global leaders.

Sheikha Shamma was first recognised by the WEF when she was selected as a member of its Young Global Leaders community in 2023, joining approximately 100 exceptional young leaders acknowledged for their achievements in diverse fields.