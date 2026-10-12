Future leaders to convene in Dubai to tackle the next generation's challenges

Hundreds of leaders and experts from around the world will gather in Dubai this week at the inaugural Annual Meeting of Global Future Leaders, hosted by the World Economic Forum (WEF) and the government of Dubai.

The three-day event will feature panels and collaboration among multiple generations to prepare for the challenges of the future.

Fifteen ministers and more than 100 chief executives will participate in the event, but the spotlight remains on young leaders, who should have a say in governing and decision-making, say the organisers.

"The decisions we make today will shape the world the next generation inherits. Emerging leaders should have a voice in those decisions, not just live with their consequences,” said Alois Zwinggi, president and chief executive of the WEF and principal chairman of the Annual Meeting of Global Future Leaders.

“This inaugural meeting will bring different generations and perspectives together to look beyond immediate challenges and work together on practical ideas for the decades ahead."

Six themes

Six themes have been chosen for the meeting, with the hope of advancing dialogue on pressing issues. Themes include geopolitical uncertainty, technological disruption, economic resilience and prosperity, leadership, science and innovation, and climate and nature.

AI will be a major talking point, with new research on its application for sustainable development in the region.

"At a time of rapid technological, economic and geopolitical transformation, preparing future leaders is more important than ever,” said Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and principal chairman of the Annual Meeting of Global Future Leaders.

“By bringing together emerging voices from around the world, we aim to equip them with the insights and tools needed to turn challenges into opportunities for innovation, growth and sustainable development.”