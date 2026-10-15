President Sheikh Mohamed offers condolences to Saudi King after airport strikes

UAE leaders have sent condolences to Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz following attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which left several people dead and hundreds injured.

President Sheikh Mohamed expressed his sincere sympathy for the victims of the attacks and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar condolences to King Salman.

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, also sent his condolences to the Saudi King.

King Khalid International Airport has been shut since an attack on Saturday killed 13 people and injured more than 300, the deadliest on the kingdom in more than ​a decade. On Sunday, another strike killed one person and injured nearly a dozen others.

The Houthi rebels have launched attacks other airports in Saudi Arabia in the past week, hitting sites not only in the capital but in Abha, Jazan and Najran, with a projectile also damaging the airport serving Dammam.

The strikes have disrupted air travel across the region, including flights from the UAE. Emirates, flydubai and Air Arabia have cancelled a number of flights to Saudi destinations, while Etihad Airways has cancelled services between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh until October 18.