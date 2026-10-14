Saudi Crown Prince meets Iraq's Prime Minister in Riyadh

Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman received Iraq's Prime Ali Al Zaidi in Riyadh on Wednesday, in the first visit by a foreign leader to the Saudi capital since a deadly Houthi attack on its airport.

The Saudi Press Agency published footage and pictures of the meeting between the Crown Prince and Mr Al Zaidi.

The Iraqi Prime Minister's office said they discussed “the latest regional developments and co-ordination of efforts in a way that enhances the security and stability of the region”.

Saudi Arabia has faced widening Houthi strikes over the past week, including an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Saturday that killed 13 people.

The airport has come under attack four times, ​including Saturday's attack, which was the deadliest in Saudi Arabia in a decade.

Authorities have closed the airport until October ​17, and airlines have cancelled ‌flights to Saudi Arabia. It is not known how Mr Al Zaidi travelled to the country.

Saudi Arabia intervened in Yemen's civil war in ⁠support of the government in 2015, fearing the rise of Iranian influence and the prospect of chaos on its borders, after the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa.

The UN brokered a 2022 truce between the warring ⁠sides in Yemen that kept a fragile peace until this year.

Saudi Arabia resumed its military campaign in Yemen in support of the internationally recognised government in a bid to reverse the Houthis' sudden gains last month, when they swept along the Red Sea coast to the critical Bab Al Mandeb strait.

The Red Cross said on Wednesday that hospitals across Yemen are struggling to cope with a sharp rise in war ​casualties as fighting intensified along multiple front lines.

The UN World Food Programme (WFP) warned that life-saving assistance had been cut off to the government-held city of Taiz, which was encircled by Houthi fighters earlier this month.

“WFP and its partners cannot access more than 600,000 people in Taiz who depend on humanitarian assistance, including more than 200,000 women and children,” the WFP said in a statement.