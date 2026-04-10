Abu Dhabi's police chief meets patients injured during Iran war

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Abu Dhabi's police chief has underlined the emirate's support for those injured during the Iran war during a hospital visit to meet patients and their families.

Maj Gen Ahmed Al Muhair, who also serves as head of the Abu Dhabi Emergencies, Crises Disasters Management Team, said the safety of the public was paramount, as he led a high-level delegation at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City.

The commander-in-chief wished patients well and highlighted the need to deliver the highest standards of care to accelerate their recovery.

He hailed the professionalism of medical and administrative staff, and commended their commitment to assisting those caught up in the conflict.

Maj Gen Al Muhair was joined by Matar Al Nuaimi, director general of the Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi, Dr Rashed Al Suwaidi, director general of Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, and Dr Marwan Al Kaabi, chief executive of Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, and several government officials.

On Wednesday, the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, AD Ports Group, and government organisations, in co-ordination with the Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi, conducted a field visit to Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City.

The visit was led by Abdulla Al Jarwan, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, and Mohamed Al Shamisi, AD Ports Group managing director and chief executive.

The UAE faced a barrage of daily missile and drone attacks from Iran after the war broke out on February 28. The US and Tehran this week agreed to a two-week ceasefire.

The attacks martyred two UAE Armed Forces personnel and a Moroccan civilian contractor. Ten civilians were killed and more than 220 were injured.