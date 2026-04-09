Keir Starmer arrives in UAE for talks on Iran war

Live updates: Follow the latest news on the Iran war

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived in the UAE on Thursday morning on the second leg of his trip to Gulf countries amid signs the US-Iran ceasefire is coming under strain.

He was welcomed to Abu Dhabi by Khaldoon Al Mubarak, chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, and is expected to hold talks with President Sheikh Mohamed.

Mr Starmer is visiting allies in the region for discussions on upholding the pause in fighting and on the moves necessary to resume shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

On Wednesday, he spoke to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah. They said it was vital to work towards reopening the strait, and discussed the UK's efforts to convene partners to agree and plan practical steps to give shipping the confidence to transit the waterway.

“Reflecting on the defensive operations which have taken place in the region since the conflict began, the Prime Minister thanked His Royal Highness for Saudi Arabia’s efforts to protect British nationals in the country,” a UK statement said.

“The Prime Minister committed to continue to support Saudi Arabia as a steadfast ally, including through the recent deployment of the Sky Sabre air defence system, having met UK personnel deployed to operate it earlier today.

“The leaders then discussed how the UK and Saudi Arabia could further deepen their defence industrial co-operation to boost capability and mutual security for the long term, as well as continuing to grow their thriving trade and investment relationship.”

Seeking clarity

On Wednesday, the UAE said it was “seeking further clarification” on how the conditional ceasefire deal will prevent future Iranian attacks and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Iran's weeks-long attacks on the Gulf “necessitate a firm position, including ensuring that Iran is held accountable and fully liable for damages and reparations”.

It called for a “comprehensive and sustained approach that addresses Iran’s full range of threats”, as the US and Iran prepare to hold talks in Pakistan this weekend.

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE President, said people “should not be surprised” by the ministry's statement on the ceasefire.

“This clarity is essential following a treacherous and premeditated aggression,” he wrote on X. “The era of courtesies has passed, and frankness has become a necessity. Our collective stance must be firm and clear towards the features of the upcoming phase, in a way that enhances stability and security in the region.”