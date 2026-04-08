UAE residents injured in Iranian attacks visited by Abu Dhabi officials

Live updates: US and Iran agree to conditional ceasefire

UAE residents injured in Iranian missile and drone attacks on the country have been visited by a delegation from the National Human Rights Institution.

Led by Dr Salem Al Neyadi, the institution's chairman, the visits covered vital facilities, healthcare institutions and residential areas. The delegation reviewed work to provide essential services to those affected as well as measures aimed at ensuring community safety.

Also on Wednesday, Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, AD Ports Group, and government organisations, in co-ordination with the Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi, conducted a field visit to Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City.

The visit was led by Abdulla Al Jarwan, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, and Mohamed Al Shamisi, AD Ports Group managing director and chief executive.

They were briefed on how cases were being handled, from the initial emergency response to later stages of care. They also discussed contingency planning for evolving scenarios.

Dr Al Jarwan said the speed of the response reflected the strength of Abu Dhabi’s institutional framework.

“In the UAE, everyone who lives on its land is part of one community, and standing by those who are injured is both a national and humanitarian duty,” he said.

“What we see today embodies the harmony of efforts between our wise leadership, advanced medical capabilities, and deeply rooted humanitarian values, supporting the delivery of advanced care that supports patients’ recovery and strengthens their health stability within an integrated health system that is fully prepared to handle all circumstances.”

Earlier in the day, Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to President Sheikh Mohamed, said the UAE had “triumphed in a war we sincerely sought to avoid” after a conditional ceasefire was agreed between the US and Iran.

“The UAE triumphed in a war we sincerely sought to avoid and we prevailed through an epic national defence that safeguarded sovereignty and dignity and protected our achievements in the face of treacherous aggression,” Dr Gargash wrote on X.

“Today, we move forward to manage a complex regional landscape with greater leverage, sharper insight and a more solid capacity to influence and shape the future.

“Our strength, resilience, and steadfastness have reinforced the UAE's renaissance model.”