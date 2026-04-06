President Sheikh Mohamed and Kuwaiti Foreign Minister discuss Iran war in Abu Dhabi

Live updates: Follow the latest news on the Iran war

President Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah, Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs, on Monday underlined the threat to regional and global stability posed by Iran's continued attacks on Gulf states during talks in Abu Dhabi.

The men discussed efforts by both countries to protect their security, sovereignty, territorial integrity and safety of the public in the face of sustained Iranian air strikes.

Both countries have come under heavy bombardment since the start of the Iranian aggression on February 28, which came in response to a joint attack by the US and Israel.

The UAE's air defence systems have dealt with 519 ballistic missiles, 26 cruise missiles and 2,210 drones since the outbreak of hostilities.

The Iranian attacks have resulted in the deaths of two military personnel and a Moroccan civilian contracted by the Armed Forces, as well as 10 people of Pakistani, Nepali, Bangladeshi, Palestinian and Indian nationalities.

A total of 221 injuries have been recorded in the UAE during the five-week conflict.

Kuwait has intercepted 350 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 786 drones since the start of the hostilities.

Six people have been killed, including an Iranian child, four military personnel and an Indian worker.

During the meeting, the Kuwaiti minister conveyed the greetings of Sheikh Meshal, Emir of Kuwait, to the UAE President, who offered similar sentiments in return.

Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Jarrah also reviewed the long-standing fraternal ties between the countries and ways to further bolster co-operation.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser to the UAE President; and several ministers and officials.

At the conclusion of his visit, Sheikh Jarrah departed the UAE, with Sheikh Abdullah and a number of officials bidding him farewell.